The colonial/converted barn at 88 Godfrey Road West sits on a 4.12-acre level property walking distance from Devil's Den Nature Preserve.

WESTON — The attraction of living in a private setting appeals to many people. Perhaps they want to escape the congested streets, noise pollution, and the glaring lights that obscure the stars at night.

The 4.12-acre level property at 88 Godfrey Road West provides a wealth of privacy and enough darkness to enjoy a whole Milky Way galaxy of stars in the night sky. And for those who may appreciate nature, socialization and convenience, this is also an ideal location in the Lower Weston neighborhood.

The colonial, converted barn-style house is within very easy walking distance of Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and Lachat Town Farm, and very close to the Weston Racquet Club and Weston Field Club, the latter of which features recreational activities and special events.

Devil’s Den contains 1,756 acres, making it the largest tract of protected land in densely developed Fairfield County. It is also of historical significance — “archaeological evidence indicates human use of the area, mostly for hunting, as long as 5,000 years ago,” according to the Weston Historical Society website.

The nature preserve features 20 miles of trails that are “ideal for low-impact outdoor activities such as hiking, bird watching, and cross-country skiing. ... The Den is part of the extended 70-mile Saugatuck Valley Trails System,” according to the website for The Nature Conservancy.

The newly restored Lachat Town Farm farmhouse features a 1770 fireplace and a roaring fire when it hosts the Fireside Concert Series, sponsored by The Little Pub, on the last Friday of the month from January through May. The Town Farm also hosts a monthly farmers market in warm weather months, lectures, demonstrations, cooking classes, a seed swap, Tai Chi, and Little Farmhands Summer Program.

The official opening of the farm for the summer season is on June 9. Make an offer on this house now and be comfortably settled in by then and ready to take full advantage of this property and its local amenities.

The main house sits on a rear lot in a very private, wooded setting. It was built in 1982, and was designed around a 1800s barn that was re-imagined as the existing two-story family room. It has a stone fireplace, exposed original beams, sliding doors to the deck, and a second set of sliders to a bluestone patio. Reclaimed barn wood features are found throughout the 6,580-square-foot house.

This estate is nestled into the landscape at the end of a long driveway, which culminates in a circular drive in front of the house. It has many distinguishing features inside and out including its turret topped with a weathervane depicting a goose in flight and divided light windows with diagonal muntins between the diamond-shaped panes of glass. The front door and the door of the separate entrance into the full accessory apartment resemble those to a castle. Both doors feature a peek-a-boo window covered in a metal “grill.”

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial, Converted Barn ADDRESS: 88 Godfrey Road West, Weston PRICE: $1,095,000 ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 4.12-acre level property/rear lot, large free-standing guest house plus a full accessory apartment, large wrap-around deck, bluestone patio, garden area, brook, wet bar, easy walking distance to Devil’s Den Nature Conservancy, only about 12 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, close to town center and schools, open floor plan, three fireplaces (one in main house, one in apartment, one in guest house), gazebo, cedar closet, circular driveway, detached oversized three-car garage, attic, attic fan, partially finished walk-out basement, zoned oil heat, 100-gallon water heater tank, private well, six bedrooms, six full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $970,500 MILL RATE: 28.91 mills TAXES: $28,523

The large apartment, which has interior access from the main house, has its own full kitchen with granite counters, living room with fireplace, and bedroom with a full bath. It is perfect for in-laws or an au pair. Additionally, across the lawn from the main house there is a large, fully remodeled guest house. Its family room has a stone fireplace, wide-board floors, a kitchenette and other features.

Back in the main house, there are many more special features, among them are the circular sunroom on the first floor of the turret and the master bedroom sitting room, art studio or yoga room above it. Between the family room and dining room, there is a long wood bar, ideal for entertaining. In the kitchen there is a ceramic tile floor, two counters topped in wood, and a backsplash of hand-painted decorative ceramic tiles depicting a number of vegetables including the name of each in French. The high-end appliances include a Dynasty range.

On the second floor, the fifth bedroom is currently used as the master suite’s dressing room. The master bath has a claw-foot slipper tub and a large shower.

Whether a primary home or a weekender, this house feels like a vacation every day. “A perfect setting for nature lovers. Enjoy hiking, mountain biking, bespoke farms with gardens, beekeeping, (and more),” according to the listing agent.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Linda Blackwell of Houlihan Lawrence at 203-362-8316 or LBlackwell@HoulihanLawrence.com.