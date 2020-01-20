On the Market: Convenient colonial with covered porch

The yellow Colonial house at 128 Imperial Avenue sits on a knoll of just over a quarter of an acre property conveniently close to the Saugatuck Metro North train station.

WESTPORT — A front porch was once more than a valuable architectural asset or just a place to sit in a rocking chair to relax. It was an extension of the homeowner’s hospitality, a connection to the local community, a metaphorical hand reaching out to shake the metaphorical hand of a neighbor.

The covered front porch of the yellow colonial house with green shutters at 128 Imperial Ave. allows its owners to do just that — sit and relax, take in the view of this residential neighborhood, and interact with passersby, should one be so inclined. And there are probably a number of passersby.

This neighborhood is close to some important community assets. This house is within convenient walking distance to Saugatuck, including the Metro-North train station, and the growing number of restaurants and shops in this increasingly cool part of town. It is also walking distance to a bus line. The listing agent of this house sums it up by saying in his marketing material, “Ditch the car.”

Also nearby are the Longshore Club Park, Compo Beach, the Westport Library, Westport Farmers Market, the Levitt Pavilion and downtown area. Still a walkable distance, or a short bike ride or an even shorter ride by car.

On those days when the residents of this house would prefer more privacy than the front porch allows, they can spend time in the backyard on the slate patio or on one of two decks. One deck sits above the one-car carport and is accessed from the kitchen. It is the place where the family can grill, dine al fresco and entertain guests. The other deck is accessed from the master bedroom suite on the second floor and makes a great private sitting and relaxing area.

Stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to the paved driveway. Stone walls line one side of the driveway, which leads to the carport. The house sits atop a knoll on a property of just over a quarter of an acre. Plantings on the front lawn include a rose bush and sea grasses.

It features seven rooms and 2,672-square-feet of living space. The house was built in 1922 and has since enjoyed updates. Its interior features high ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The interior also features transitional neutral colors on the walls, as the trend seems to be departing from monochromatic grays and heading toward earth tones, which places this house slightly ahead of the curve.

In the formal living room there is a fireplace and a wide entrance into the family room, which could double as a sun room. It has a ceiling fan, built-in bookshelves and sliding doors to the patio. The dining room has sliding doors to the patio and backyard. The gourmet kitchen features butcher block counters, a breakfast bar, glass-front cabinetry, a farm sink, high-end Viking Professional appliances, and the door to the deck.

This house features three bedrooms. The master suite and one other bedroom are found on the second floor. The third bedroom is on the third floor. It has a long window seat and a skylight. The master suite has a sitting room, which could be used as an office or nursery. It also has built-in dresser drawers and a private bath. There is also a hall bath on the second floor that is shared by the other two bedrooms.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 128 Imperial Avenue PRICE: $885,000 ROOMS: 7 FEATURES: 0.27-acre level and sloping property; walking distance to Saugatuck Metro North train station, shops and restaurants; proximity to the Westport Public Library, Westport Farmers Market the Levitt Pavilion and downtown; not far from Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park, deck, patio, covered front porch, storm doors and Thermopane windows, one fireplace, central air conditioning, propane heating system, full partially finished walk-out basement, shed, one-car carport, stone walls, three bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $531,000 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $8,953

There will be a public open house on Jan. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Peter DePalo of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-644-7355 or Peter.DePalo@raveis.com.