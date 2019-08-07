On the Market: Contemporary ranch in a woodland setting

The California contemporary ranch at 16 Crystal Lake Drive in Lower Weston is in a private setting not far from the centers of Weston and Westport. The California contemporary ranch at 16 Crystal Lake Drive in Lower Weston is in a private setting not far from the centers of Weston and Westport. Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market: Contemporary ranch in a woodland setting 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

WESTON — It’s crystal clear that the California contemporary ranch at 16 Crystal Lake Drive in Weston is a place worth calling “home.”

The location alone is worth considering: a quiet setting at the top of a cul-de-sac surrounded by a thick stand of trees that secure its privacy.

When those same trees shed their leaves in a few months the residents of this 11-room house can enjoy seasonal views of Crystal Lake, which is just at the bottom of the cul-de-sac and across Broad Street. This time of year they will just have to be satisfied with the views of their own surrounding woodland setting and the beautiful gardens on this level and sloping property of just over two acres.

A bed of astilbes with tall shoots of purple blooms stands before attractive shrubbery and specimen plantings. Coral bells and vinca vine give way to other perennials.

The blue vertical board house sits in the Lower Weston neighborhood on the Westport line, so even though it is incredibly private it is also incredibly convenient. This house is only minutes from the centers of Westport and Weston, only 2 miles from the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and the Merritt Parkway, 4 miles from Compo Beach, and it’s just 12 minutes to the Saugatuck Metro-North train station.

Travel to the end of the cul-de-sac and up the long paving stone circular driveway, which contains decorative elements of multiple concentric circles comprising the same paving stones. It makes for an interesting, eye-catching, yet subtle visual element that prepares visitors for what they are about to see inside this 4,368-square-foot house.

A circle at the center of the driveway contains two trees and a ring of rounded shrubbery. The approach to the entrance is also attractive with a forecourt of bluestone and a stone wall.

Real Estate Listings

French doors flanked by wide sidelights open to reveal a foyer with a tall vaulted ceiling, skylights, ceramic tile floor, and an open floor plan with generously sized rooms and oversized windows. Although the house was built in 1986, it has received updates that make it suitable for today’s lifestyle. Immediately off the foyer a set of French doors open to the study or library with an upscale wall covering and built-in bookshelves.

From the foyer, there are a few steps down into the sun room and also into the great room, both of which have sliding doors to the large wood deck/balcony with a retractable awning. This deck runs almost the entire length of the back of the house and can also be accessed from the breakfast room and a sitting room, both of which are off the kitchen.

The deck “unites the home with nature’s environment and creates wonderful outdoor spaces,” according to the listing agent. The great room features a cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, and a floor-to-ceiling dual-sided stone fireplace. The opposite side of that chimney provides the fireplace for the formal dining room.

The kitchen features a vaulted ceiling, a long peninsular counter topped with granite, an open dish rack, and high-end stainless appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The tumbled marble backsplash is interspersed with decorative tiles depicting wine labels.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: California Contemporary Ranch ADDRESS: 16 Crystal Lake Drive, Weston PRICE: $799,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: 2.01-acre level and sloping property, located on a cul-de-sac, large wood deck, awning, patio, exterior lighting, sauna, 20 kw generator (powers entire home), Thermopane windows, first floor master bedroom, convenient to the centers of Westport and Weston, only two miles to the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and Merritt Parkway, only four mile to Compo Beach, just 12 minutes to the Saugatuck Metro North train station, seasonal view of Crystal Lake, two fireplaces, circular driveway, skylights, pull-down attic stairs, ridge vents, full finished walk-out basement, attached two-car garage, private well, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $604,900 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $19,581

This house has four bedrooms, the master suite is on the main level. It features a tall tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, a wall of built-in cabinetry, a private marble bath with a jetted tub, shower, and double vanity, and sliding doors to a private balcony.

The other bedrooms are on the finished lower level, where there is also a family room with a stone fireplace and sliding doors to a large patio area under the deck. One of the bedrooms is en suite and the other two share a hall bath. Also on this level there is a sauna and ample storage. This level contains 1,500 square feet of living space.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Leslie Riback of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-858-1795 or leslie.riback@gmail.com.