On the Market: Contemporary on Saugatuck Island in Westport boasts spectacular waterfront views

WESTPORT — The next owners of the architecturally significant stone and stucco contemporary house at 42 Spriteview Avenue on Saugatuck Island are not just buying a waterfront home and lifestyle, they are purchasing unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and Fourth of July fireworks.

For next year’s pyrotechnics they can sit atop their roof deck with no thought of venturing out, struggling to find a parking spot, wading into the throng of people, jostling for a patch of grass or sand from which to watch the festive aerial display, and then getting stuck in traffic en route home. While everyone else is fighting traffic and crowds they can pack a picnic meal, make a cool beverage and simply walk upstairs.

This is no ordinary deck, just as this is no ordinary house. The deck is spacious enough to host a large gathering, presuming by next year social distancing guidelines are far behind us.

Life on Saugatuck Island also allows residents to enjoy spending time at their own private beach, swimming in the Sound, launching a boat from a private dock or serve as spectators as boating competitions and sailing regattas occur before their eyes. They can relax on their own balconies and decks with spectacular views of shorebirds and take in beautiful sunsets. “Paradise does have an address,” the listing agent says.

This particular coastal paradise features a quarter of an acre level property along a thin waterway just steps from Long Island Sound and Saugatuck Shores Beach. Also on the Island is Cedar Point Yacht Club. Water views are available, not just from the roof deck, but also from a second floor large wrap-around deck and large bluestone patio.

Although the eight-room was built in 1997, it lives like new construction with an open concept floor plan and numerous windows to take in the waterfront view. The front yard features a forecourt of bluestone, gravel and attractive professional landscaping including specimen trees. The front façade comprises stucco, stone and a modern glass “turret.” French doors open to reveal 4,033 square feet of living and entertaining space, and modern aesthetics. In the glass cube “turret” there is a circular floating metal staircase to the second floor.

On the main level the spacious family room features a floor-to-ceiling gas-fueled stone fireplace and a two-tiered tray ceiling with cove lighting. The living room has built-in bookshelves. The chef’s kitchen boasts Snaidero cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, upscale appliances, and a two-tiered counter with a breakfast bar for four stools. There is also a service area for catering staff when entertaining. Rounding out the main level is the office with a fireplace flanked by built-ins shelving, and two bedrooms.

Climb the circular staircase to the second floor in which the luxurious master suite is nestled. It takes up this entire level and features a walk-in closet and spa bath with a steam shower, sauna, and gym, as well as sliding doors to the balcony/deck. Several rooms have doors to the decks and patio.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Robin Welling and Mira Auxier of The Riverside Realty Group; Welling at 203-858-2998 or robinjwelling@yahoo.com, and Auxier at 203-807-6696 or miraauxier@gmail.com.

