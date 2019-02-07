On the Market / Contemporary house optimizes indoor-outdoor living

The colonial contemporary house at 47 Kellogg Hill Road features 10 rooms and 4,260 square feet of living space on two acres adjacent to the Aspetuck Valley Country Club golf course.

WESTON — On the website for Freddy’s Landscaping Company in Fairfield, the biography for owner Freddy Miraballes says he is “passionate about the beauty of nature and extending outdoor living space.” It also mentions his work incorporates “innovative, eco-friendly pools, gardens, stonework, and outdoor kitchens, fire pits and fireplaces.”

Miraballes’ spectacular work is especially apparent in his own personal space at 47 Kellogg Hill Road in the Lower Weston neighborhood, where the 4,260-square-foot gray shingle colonial contemporary house optimizes indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

All of the rooms on the main level have French doors to outside terraces for comfortable living. On the side of the house facing the backyard and the adjacent Aspetuck Valley Country Club golf course those rooms are the formal living and dining rooms, the gourmet kitchen, and the family room. In a separate wing the master bedroom suite has French doors to its own private patio.

The backyard is a place where people will want to spend time, in warm weather months around the built-in outdoor kitchen and dining al fresco under the pergola, and in cold weather months lounging around in the outdoor “living room” with the stone fireplace and in the stone sitting area with a stone fire pit farther away from the house. Luxuriate in the stainless steel hot tub all year round. This yard also features a tennis court and a pond with a dock. The pond is 12 feet deep at the center and the residents swim in it. If one ever tires of playing on their own court there are always the tennis and paddle courts at the country club, the entrance of which is within easy walking distance.

This house wins the trifecta for recreational and leisurely pursuits. In addition to the amenities in the yard and the nearby country club, this house is also within easy walking distance of two natural assets managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust: the Benjamin Wildflower Preserve and the Freeborn Trail leads into Trout Brook Valley Preserve, open space featuring almost 14 miles of trails ranging from easy to difficult, an apple orchard, and blueberry bushes. Two of the trails are designed for horseback riding.

It goes without saying that the two-acre level property on which this house sits is beautifully landscaped. The timeless house is equally beautifully designed and built — originally in 1978 and then it was totally remodeled in 2005 by Norwalk-based Pagliaro Bartels Architects; elegantly crafted with attention to detail throughout every aspect of the home. Inside, this 10-room house features a home theater or media room, a stone wine cellar and tasting room with a wet bar and red brick flooring, and a full bath on the finished lower level.

The house sits on a knoll back from the road on this corner lot. A granite path leads from the ample driveway to the covered front entrance, where French doors open into a sizable foyer. There are fireplaces in the living and family rooms and the master suite. In the master suite there is a tall cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, and sitting area, and its bath features a Costa Esmeralda marble flooring and lower walls, a large walk-in shower with rain shower heads, claw-foot slipper soaking tub, and two separate vanities.

The kitchen features marble countertops, marble backsplash, two islands — one with two tiers and a breakfast bar, a large farm sink, and high-end appliances. Between the kitchen and foyer there is a large butler’s pantry with marble counters, sink, and beverage refrigerator.

The kitchen opens to the family room, where there is a tall cathedral ceiling with exposed trestle beams, reclaimed barn wood on the lower walls, and stairs to the second floor, which contains three en suite bedrooms and a bonus room.

