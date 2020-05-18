On the Market: Contemporary home in Westport offers resort-like setting, minutes from local amenities

WESTPORT — Emblazoned on the exterior of the dark gray contemporary house at 21 Woodside Lane is the word “Ocean.”

There is no ocean in the Old Hill neighborhood, where this renovated house was built in 1976, although Long Island Sound is not far; it’s probably just a five-minute ride to Compo Beach and Sherwood Island State Park. Perhaps what the owners of this house had in mind was an ocean-side resort when they placed that word above the expansive raised deck at the back of this 11-room house.

This park-like property provides a resort-like setting with its tennis court and Saratoga Spa hot tub with more than 60 jets that is custom-built into the brand new and wide wrap-around raised deck. This deck is so large that it covered two sides, or half of the house, and makes a great entertaining venue. It can be accessed from several rooms.

It may not be along an ocean, but this 1.46-acre level and lightly wooded property sits along the Stony Brook River, the gentle babbling adding a soothing effect. A thick border of trees affords this property a great deal of privacy, even while it is only minutes to many conveniences including downtown Westport shops and restaurants, the public library and Levitt Pavilion, and the Saugatuck Metro North train station.

This property is also located only steps from many of Westport’s finest hiking and educational trails, according to the listing agent. It is just a short walk to the 62-acre Earthplace: The Nature Discovery Center and the Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum.

French doors open into the two-story foyer to reveal 4,320 square feet of living space, an open floor plan, generously proportioned rooms, and beautifully refreshed hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and extending to the upper level sitting area and over-sized master bedroom suite. The sizable living room features a vaulted ceiling and red brick fireplace with a raised hearth, a custom mantle and a feature wall. It is open to the dining room, where sliding doors open to the deck. “Natural light abounds from vaulted ceiling windows and skylights in the vast living room and dining area,” the agent said.

In the sizable updated gourmet kitchen there is a center island with a breakfast bar accommodating four stools. Another four stools are set up along another center island/counter that separates the living room from the kitchen. Hint: another great feature for entertaining. Also in the kitchen is a porcelain farm sink, giant walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances - including a six-burner stovetop.

Rounding out the main living level is a spacious guest bedroom or media room next to the home office or fifth bedroom. In other words, this house enjoys a flexible floor plan. There is also a dedicated laundry room with a sink.

The second floor houses only the master suite, allowing for a wealth of privacy. This impressive suite features a separate sitting room with a wall of built-in display and book shelving, a bedroom with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and sliding doors to a private balcony, and a large walk-in closet. A custom barn door slides open to access the luxurious master bath where there is a large subway tile shower with a marble bench, decorative cement tile floor, custom claw foot tub under a skylight, shiplap walls and custom exposed beam.

Two more bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom are found on the full finished walk-out lower level. This could be the ideal in-law or au pair suite. One of the bedrooms has a fireplace. A well-appointed mudroom is off the attached two-car garage.

For more information or to make a private appointment to see the house contact Michael Traum of RE/MAX Heritage at 203-981-7554 or mike@mikescorner.com.