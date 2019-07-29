On the Market: Contemporary home has Saugatuck River views

WESTPORT — The name of Harborview Road is a bit misleading. It is not a harbor that can be viewed from this location — it’s really a portion of the Saugatuck River — although the view is beautiful and includes many water birds, among them herons, egrets and swans.

Calling the contemporary at 3 Harborview Road a house is also slightly misleading. More accurately, this is a comfortable and elegant home where the indoor living space continues to the attractive outdoor setting.

The 0.56-acre level property enjoys views of the river and has a water feature of its own: an in-ground swimming pool and spa. The beautifully landscaped backyard not only invites, it encourages indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. There is also a terrace under a pergola draped with wisteria vines surrounded by rock gardens, a raised wood deck, and a covered porch.

The house is located at the beginning of a private cul-de-sac in the heart of town. Its in-town neighborhood puts this property within easy walking distance of the Westport Public Library, the Levitt Pavilion, downtown restaurants and shops.

It is also a convenient commutable distance to the Saugatuck Metro-North train station, and all the shops and restaurants in the revitalized Saugatuck section of town. On Thursday afternoons from May through October, the owners can walk to the Westport Farmers Market.

Despite the in-town location, the setting is quite private as the house sits well back from the road hidden from view, and serene views of the river create a peaceful backdrop for the owners and their guests, according to the listing agent.

A long driveway lined in Belgium block opens to the ample parking that exists to accommodate many guests. Stone walls, a border of trees, and attractive landscaping augment the privacy. A winding flagstone path leads to the front door of this house, which was built in 1986, and later updated.

At the front entrance, there is a semi-circular stone wall, attractive shrubbery, and a river birch tree. The front door, lined by tall sidelights, opens into the marble foyer and 4,149 square feet of living space. Several of the nine rooms have river views.

The spacious formal living room features a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and French doors to the open deck. The formal dining room features chair railing. In the family room there are built-in shelves, sliding doors to the deck, and a pass-through into the gourmet eat-in kitchen serving as a breakfast bar. The kitchen features granite counters and two sets of doors (sliding and French) to the covered deck.

On the second floor, the landing widens to create a sitting or reading nook with floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves. The master bedroom suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet, and a marble bath with a long double vanity and oversized shower with a rain showerhead. There are two other bedrooms and a full bath with a skylight on this level. All the bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting.

The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining, storage, and it has accommodations for guests or as an in-law or au pair suite complete with a kitchenette, bedroom, and full bath. There is also a media room and game room.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle & Company/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-HOME (4663) or visit the website at michelleandcompany.com.