WESTON — “On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me a partridge in a pear tree.”

There may not be a pear tree in sight, but prospective homebuyers could always plant one in the yard at 15 Partridge Lane. A small grove of pear trees would nicely frame the taupe-colored, custom-built contemporary colonial house on this 2.27-acre level and sloping property. In fact, a pear sapling or two might be a great Christmas or house-warming gift for the next owners of this 6,088-square-foot house.

This home offers the best of indoor and outdoor living, as well as indoor and outdoor entertaining and recreational opportunities. Outside, there is a heated free-form, in-ground swimming pool, while inside, there are two rock climbing walls in the finished walk-out basement.

For golfers, the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course is a short walk away, as is the Freeborn Trail and Trout Brook Valley Preserve. The living and entertaining part is enhanced by the home’s 14 spacious rooms and its open floor plan with doors from several room onto two separate raised decks. One of those decks is quite large and wraps around the gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook.

It was back in 1993 when this house was first built in the Pheasant Hill neighborhood in Lower Weston, and it has recently undergone many improvements. The circular driveway leads to the front entrance where the French doors open into the two-story foyer, which features hardwood flooring in a herringbone pattern. Step down three stairs into the spacious formal living room, which has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, fireplace, a wall of windows, sliding doors to the large deck and another door to the smaller deck.

Take three steps up from the living room to the eat-in kitchen. Features here include a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, pantry, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. In the octagonal breakfast nook the hardwood flooring, like the walls and dome, is arranged in an octagonal pattern. There are also four sets of tall casement windows. Off the kitchen is the formal dining room, laundry room, mudroom with a half bath, and access to the attached three-car garage.

On the opposite side of the house, there are two more rooms — the family room and a guest bedroom with a full bath that can be accessed from the bedroom and the hallway. French doors separate the living room from the family room, where there is a wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves with a rolling library ladder to access the higher shelves. French doors open to the smaller deck.

Four of this home’s six bedrooms are found on the second floor. The master suite features wall-to-wall carpeting, a tray ceiling, ceiling fan, two walk-in closets, an office with built-ins, and a private bath. Another bedroom is en suite and the remaining two share a Jack-and-Jill bath.

The basement contains 1,100 square feet of extended living space, including a recreation or game room, a home office, gym, a full bath, the bedroom — which could serve as an au pair suite — and tons of storage space. The ceilings on this level are tall, as they are throughout the rest of the house.

