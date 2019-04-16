On the Market / Contemporary home features indoor pool

The custom contemporary house features eight rooms and sits on a property of almost three acres.

WESTON — The arrival of warmer weather and early blooming flowers signals that people will soon be spending more time outdoors enjoying fresh air and recreational activities.

Weather doesn’t dictate to the owners of the custom-built stucco contemporary house at 183 Steep Hill Road when they can engage in activities.

The recreational amenities on this nearly three-acre property provide year-round opportunities. This house features an indoor lap pool for use any time. Whether it is raining or there is a foot of snow on the ground, they can do their laps and get their exercise. And when the weather does cooperate, they can spend time outdoors on their own tennis court.

According to the spring/summer 1993 edition of House Beautiful magazine’s Home Building edition, the house design “is organized around a circulation ‘spine’ beginning at the entrance and descending to the indoor pool level that is set beneath the living room. Local architect, Davis Austin, designed a sleek and streamlined house that steps down from the crest of a hill in several sections of living space.”

Austin’s design is masterful as the house is basically built on multiple levels into a steep slope. The 4,433-square-foot house is perched atop a hill at the end of a long shared driveway in a secluded, lightly wooded setting with attractive views of the valley below, and the utilities are underground so as not to spoil the view.

The House Beautiful article says Austin worked in a modernist idiom that recalls International Style, which the homeowners particularly admired when the house was built in 1987.

The floor plan is open and yet is different from the open floor plan of a typical contemporary home. While providing an ease of flow from one room to the next, its multiple levels also provide a level of privacy not usually found in modern houses. The large number of windows allow for attractive views from every room and an abundance of natural light despite the woodland surroundings.

The circular driveway in front of the house opens to provide ample parking for guests in front of the attached under house two-car garage. The front door opens into the foyer.

From the front door, walk down a few steps and to the right to access the eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. Walk straight ahead and down a few more steps and to the right into the den or media room, or continue walking straight ahead and down yet a few more steps into the spacious living room.

In the kitchen, there are two walls of long counters, a built-in desk area in the breakfast nook, stainless sink, and a café-style door into the formal dining room. Separating the dining room from the foyer are built-in glass cabinets that can be accessed from both sides.

This room also has wide-planked hardwood flooring and built-in counter space topped with granite. The living room features a fireplace, built-in shelving and cabinetry, and French doors to a terraced slate patio. This area of the house features a wet bar, which is ideal for entertaining. On this main level there is also an office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 183 Steep Hill Road, Weston PRICE: $824,900 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 2.93-acre level and sloping lightly wooded property, very private setting, heated indoor lap pool, tennis court, patio, underground utilities, open floor plan, audio system, two wet bars, deer fencing to protect the manicured landscaping, generator, on the market for the first time, one fireplace, just minutes to Weston’s town center, just a short drive to Westport trains and shopping, cable - pre-wired, central vacuum system, skylights, beach rights in Westport, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, attached under house two-car garage, shared circular driveway, rear lot, full walk-out basement, attic, four bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $610,800 MILL RATE: 28.91 mills TAXES: $17,444

There are four bedrooms in different locations throughout the house. The master suite is on the main level with wall-to-wall carpeting, a sitting area, two separate marble bathrooms and closets. At the front entrance of the house, there is a hidden staircase that leads to two bedrooms and a full bath above the garage.

On the lower level, the fourth bedroom could also be used as an exercise room or playroom.

The lap pool is also on the lower level in a large conservatory space with sliding doors that open to the exterior, creating more room for entertaining. Outside there is deer fencing to protect the manicured landscaping.

Just outside the pool area there are dressing rooms, another wet bar, and a full bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jon Dillon of Camelot Real Estate at 203-515-2113 or dillon.camelot@yahoo.com.