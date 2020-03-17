On the Market: Contemporary Weston home resembles a modern structure

The contemporary house at 29 Sachem Road comprises an exterior of A-grade to tongue and groove horizontal cedar wood, Hardie board siding, and aluminum channels.

WESTON — Travel down a lengthy Belgium block-lined circular driveway at the end of a dead end street in Lower Weston to discover a contemporary house that resembles a modern sculpture at 29 Sachem Road.

This striking structure rises out of its lightly wooded, secluded property of 2 acres, appearing at first glance to be at least two separate buildings — one comprising an exterior of A-grade to tongue and groove horizontal cedar wood and the other large, gray squares of Hardie board siding and aluminum channels.

Both sections are completely integrated, and both have sharply angled rooflines jutting into the sky. This architecturally appealing residence features an attached two-car garage with unusual looking doors, one of which has small stacked window panes. This image is replicated in the extra-wide swiveling front door at the long covered front porch, which opens into the spacious two-story foyer.

The house was built in 1974, but easily lives like a more modern home with its open floor plan within 4,702 square feet of living and entertaining spaces, on three finished floors. Throughout the house, there is pegged hardwood flooring and a wealth of windows that provide an abundance of natural light, as well as attractive views of the home’s surroundings.

In the living room on the main level, there is a vaulted ceiling, interior balcony, a floor-to-ceiling wall of stone containing a fireplace, track lighting, and sliding doors to a long balcony/deck. It has sitting, al fresco dining and grilling areas, and can be accessed from several rooms including the chef’s kitchen.

This eat-in kitchen features a large two-tiered center island, matching Thermador Professional appliances, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and to sets of sliding doors, one to the balcony/deck and one to an area with a hot tub. There is a pot-filler above the four-burner range top with a griddle and a warming drawer by the double wall ovens. The dining room also has sliders to the balcony.

The main level also offers an office with built-in bookshelves and a wet bar area with a sink and glass shelving, and a bedroom with a full bathroom that contains safety features: Grab bars in the shower and by the toilet. The office could be another bedroom if necessary and would share this Jack-and-Jill-style bath. Four of the home’s five bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting.

From the foyer there is a floating staircase to the second floor, where there are three bedrooms including the master suite. A bridge crosses over the first floor looking down into the foyer and living room, and leads into a separate wing containing the master suite. It features a large walk-in closet with organizers and a marble bath with a jetted tub and shower.

The bath for one of the other bedrooms is almost as large and luxurious as the master bath. It features marble flooring, a vanity with a granite counter, and a combination tub and shower. The third bedroom on this level is also en suite and has a ladder to a “secret” loft space.

On the finished lower level, there is a host of amenities including a spacious family room with a fireplace set in a wall of floor-to-ceiling stone, a wet bar with a granite counter, built-in seating area, and sliding doors to a slate patio and the yard; a home theater with a projector, 106-inch screen and eight seats; a full bath, a state-of-the-art sauna, and a sizable cedar closet and other storage space. The laundry room has a utility sink.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jimmy Benincaso of Keller Williams Prestige Properties at 203-274-0879 or jimben@kw.com.