The grey contemporary house at 26 Walker Lane in Weston sits on a 2.41-acre level and sloping property at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

WESTON — The grey contemporary house at 26 Walker Lane in Weston is the perfect place for an artist, an author, a nature lover, a hiker, a gardener, or anyone who is seeking open space, fresh air, and quietude.

This house, with is unusual vertical cedar wood siding and hip-like roof, sits on a 2.41-acre level and sloping property at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by woodlands that enhance the natural beauty and privacy of the setting. Even with all its trees, the open acreage and numerous windows allow this house to be bathed in natural light; perfect for the professional artist and photographer who currently call this house “home.”

The bounty of natural resources continues beyond the borders of this property; this section of Weston offering a wealth of preserved open spaces with hiking trails. Nearby are the Grace Robinson Nature Sanctuary, Crow Hill Nature Preserve, Freeborn Walk Trail — all managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust, as well as Devil’s Glen Park, the Trout Brook Valley Preserve, the Saugatuck Valley Trail on Aquarian Water Company land, and others. In addition to hiking trails some of the local preserves offer mountain biking, cross country skiing and bridle trails. And for golfers there are two courses within close proximity: the Connecticut Golf Club in neighboring Easton and the one at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

And then there is the Benjamin Wildflower Preserve, “a relatively formal garden spot amidst the rugged and random Weston landscape,” maintained by the Weston Garden Club, even as it is managed by the land trust. The land trust website describes it as “just the place to enjoy some quiet time. The preserve features walking paths and an occasional bench in addition to more than 50 varieties of ferns, wildflowers and trees, mostly native.” Although autumn is a great time for hiking “the display of wildflowers is best in the spring.”

Of course, this property is large enough for its next owners to create gardens of their own; perennial flower beds, vegetable gardens and a culinary herb garden.

Photographer and artist Fruma Markowitz, one of the owners, who composes beautiful paragraphs as well as beautiful images, is inspired by her own yard and the local preserved spaces. “During solitary walks, and from my garden in Weston, CT, I’ve gathered blossoms of trees, flowers and even weeds, as they open to the world ... I am intentionally and gratefully creating work that calls attention to nature’s bountiful, optimistic reassurance — that despite these scary times, life will continue,” she said, referring to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Within this property the current owners have “designed a modern functional space with a woodland view,” according to the listing agent. She calls this 13-room, 5,555-square-foot house, which was built in 1986, “a homey loft in the woods. This light-filled, transitional contemporary is enveloped in tranquility. ... An absolute showstopper for those who are looking to combine the open layout of modern homes with the warmth and charm of a private, natural setting.”

This home does have an open concept floor plan, modern amenities, and perhaps most important at this particular time “work-from-home convenience,” the agent said.

French door at the covered front entrance open into the sizable two-story living room, which features a cathedral ceiling, an interior balcony, a two-sided stone fireplace, and a wall of two story windows and sliding doors to the large, raised wood deck. The large, airy dining room is open to the kitchen and it has a wall of glass including two sets of sliding doors to the same deck as well as a stone fireplace — the other side of the living room fireplace. The new kitchen includes white cabinets, a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

The office provides a ready-to-work and/or learn space with a vaulted ceiling and plenty of room for multiple people to comfortably.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 26 Walker Lane, Weston PRICE: $775,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 2.41-acre level, sloping, lightly wooded, and partially fenced property; located at the end of a cul-de-sac, patio, multiple wood decks, exterior lighting, open floor plan, skylights, in-law or au pair apartment, Thermopane windows, two fireplaces, cedar closet; finished, above grade walk-out lower level; only minutes to the Weston town center, public schools, library, market and gas station; only about an hour from New York City, Westport beach rights, attic, attached two-car garage, zoned heating and cooling system, private well, septic system, six bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $577,320 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $18,688

The first floor master bedroom suite features wall-to-wall carpeting, a walk-in closet, private bath, and sliders to its own deck. This house has five other bedrooms; another on the main level, three on the second floor, and one on the lower level, which also has a kitchenette, family room, full bath and exercise room. “Perfect for multi-generational living or just a great nanny space,” the agent said.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Lori Elkins Ferber of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-247-0450 or lori.elkins@williampitt.com.