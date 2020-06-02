On the Market: Contemporary Colonial in Westport offers a days-gone-by era feeling

WESTPORT — Those unfamiliar with Compo Mill Cove might think it inconvenient to live in a community where vehicles are only allowed access several times a year, where residents must wheel their groceries in wagons and walk to their homes.

Those who call Compo Mill Cove home, including the occupants of the shingle-style colonial house at 52 Compo Mill Cove, would have it no other way. They choose to live in this unique enclave of waterfront homes for its stunning natural beauty, ultimate privacy, and simple way of life. “A short walk across a wooden footbridge leads you to, perhaps, the most magical spot in all of Westport,” according to the co-listing agents.”

Compo Mill Cove has a days-gone-by-era “feeling” yet the historic neighborhood sits in the very middle of sophisticated Westport. These houses, in the Compo Beach neighborhood, are within walking distance of Elvira’s Market, Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park, and not far from the Saugatuck Metro North train station and Post Road (Route 1).

To reach the 19 or 20 homes that dot this causeway, the residents must first park their vehicles in the Compo Mill lot off Hillspoint Road or in a garage bay off that lot. From there they must cross two wooden bridges and walk to their homes. These bridges, Old Mill Pond and Compo Cove were immortalized in a book by Westport artist Judith Katz. “The beautiful POND celebrates the pond, its history and environmental contribution to the town and region. … walking readers through the transformation of the pond from a working mill to a beloved and bucolic sanctuary for coastal life … a quiet refuge provides peace, solitude and reflection away from busy 21st century life,” according to www.soundwaters.org, which receives 100 percent of the book’s profits for education and preservation of Long Island Sound.

“Come walk with me to the Mill Pond, out over the bridges that float above the water, where you’re suspended between the arc of the sky and the sky’s reflection,” Katz says in the book.

Between that arc of the sky and the sky’s reflection sits this nearly new house of nine rooms and 3,967 square feet of living space. This house is the second house over the bridge and was designed by award-winning local architect Michael Greenberg & Associates and built in 2016. Virtually every room has a beautiful water view. Like Katz, the owner of this open concept home is also an artist and “worked closely with Greenberg to create the most special and welcoming home that she could ever imagine for this unique location directly facing the Long Island Sound, backing up to hundreds of acres of tidal grasses and protected land,” the agents said.

Inside, generously sized rooms feature reclaimed rough-hewn timbers as beams and wide-plank flooring. In the foyer, wood boards are arranged in a herringbone pattern, a hint as to the level of detail found throughout the house, including in the two custom stone fireplaces. The true cook’s kitchen features a large center island/breakfast bar, glass-front cabinetry with interior lighting, a thick marble counter with a deep stainless sink, and a Wolf cooktop and double ovens.

Shiplap adorns the walls of the mudroom, which has a built-in bench with storage and a patterned brick floor. On the main level there is one room with sliding doors to a sunroom and other sliding doors from the family room to the patio and the nearly half-acre grounds, which also include a private beach, a 72-square-foot hot tub facing west to enjoy sunsets, and beautiful gardens. One of the highlights of this property is the outdoor kitchen, which includes a built-in grill and pizza oven.

Upstairs, each of the five bedrooms have access to a massive wood deck from which to enjoy the ever-changing seascape. The master suite has a marble bath.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Robin Singer and Betsy Phillips of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Singer at 203-858-8405 or Robin.Singer@coldwellbankermoves.com , and Phillips at 203-216-0552 or betsy.phillipskahn@cbmoves.com.