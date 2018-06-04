On the Market / Compo Beach’s crown jewel for sale for $13M









































WESTPORT — The roof-top deck of the pale gray stucco colonial house at 6 Bluewater Lane provides stunning panoramic views of Long Island Sound. The natural beauty of the Sound combines with the architectural artistry of the custom-built house and the attractively landscaped one-acre property to create a desirable estate in a waterfront community.

The European-inspired masterpiece of nearly 12,000-square feet was designed by celebrated architectural firm Austin Patterson Disston and constructed in 2008 by the acclaimed Tallman Building Company, both based in Southport. Tallman Building Company has been featured in Architectural Digest, Better Homes and Gardens, Elle Décor, and Town and Country. This exquisite 19-room home is also worthy of the pages in those publications. The co-listing agents call it “the crown jewel of Compo Beach.”

From the exterior this residence resembles a manor house with its mottled slate roof, oval dormer, and turret. Inside, the living space on four finished levels is a mélange of formal rooms and casual spaces; a seamless blend of colonial and contemporary styles. The site itself is as special as the home. It offers a secluded setting in the Bluewater Association, which has a private sandy beach and two private tennis courts for residents.

Because this property is located in the Compo Beach neighborhood it is within convenient walking distance of the public Compo Beach, Ned Dimes Marina, and Longshore Club Park, the latter of which provides a host of recreational activities including golfing and boating. All three are less than a mile away.

Guests are first welcomed to this property by the generous forecourt; its cobblestones arranged in a subtle fan pattern that hints at the level of detail found inside, where there are imported fireplace surrounds, tasteful decorative appointments, exquisite millwork, arched doorways and superb flooring materials. The French doors of the formal front entrance feature decorative leaded glass panes which are repeated in the transom. These doors open into the impressive foyer.

Indoor-outdoor living and entertaining are encouraged and enhanced by the number of French doors that lead out to the expansive, terraced bluestone patio with stone sitting walls, heated Gunite infinity-edge in-ground swimming pool, spa, built-in grilling area, manicured lawn, and professionally landscaped yard. A wet bar in the formal living room is hidden behind arched French doors. One wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling built-in open shelving allows for displays of books, family photographs, and objet d’art. The fireplaces in the living and family rooms have carved marble mantels.

The oval-shaped, banquet-sized formal dining room features a marble fireplace. It is separated from the chef’s kitchen by a large butler’s pantry. In the kitchen there is a large walk-in refrigerator, a long center island/breakfast bar, Calacatta marble counters, and a pot-filler above the six-burner Wolf range with double ovens and griddle. Off the kitchen is a large sun room and screened porch with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, red brick flooring in a herringbone pattern, and a door to the patio. An office has a built-in desk area and cabinetry.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Custom-built European-styled Colonial ADDRESS: 6 Bluewater Lane PRICE: $13,195,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 19 FEATURES: one-acre level property, waterfront community, water views of Long Island Sound, walk to private sandy beach or to the public Compo Beach, heated Gunite infinity-edge in-ground swimming pool, spa, part of Bluewater Association, two private association tennis courts, within easy walking distance of the Longshore Club Park, roof deck with built-in binoculars, wine cellar, audio system, pre-wired for cable, intercom, wet bar, steel-framed windows and French doors, balcony, stone wall, bluestone terraced patio, underground sprinkler, exterior lighting, six fireplaces, slate hip roof, generator, attached three-car garage, zoned air conditioning and natural gas heat, rear stairs, attic, located on a cul-de-sac, seven bedrooms, eight full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $5,564,800 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $93,823

On the second floor there are seven bedrooms; five are en suite. The spacious master suite features a carved marble fireplace, walk-in closet with organizers, dressing room, built-in bookshelves, and a luxurious marble bath with a free-standing soaking tub, shower, separate vanities, and make-up table. There are also large, floor-to-ceiling sliding racks for storage of clothing and footwear. Some bedrooms have window seats and one has access to a balcony/deck. This level also has a reading nook with built-in bookshelves and staff quarters.

The cavernous third floor features plenty of recreational space including a serving area with a beverage refrigerator, two separate sitting areas - one of which is a media room, a gym area, and a full bath. This space also contains the staircase to the roof-top deck from which to enjoy water views with the naked eye or with the amplification of built-in binoculars.

The finished lower level provides another recreational space and also features an oval wine cellar and arts and craft room. One room has a small stage and a disco mirror ball. The back hall features a counter area and sink for watering plants and arranging flowers and has open shelves for storage of vases. This area also has built-in storage shelves for sunglasses, a half bath with an old-fashioned pull-chain toilet, and a Dutch door to the side yard. The mudroom has cubbies with storage above and below.

Additional details are available at www.6BluewaterLane.com. For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Barbara Bross, Alex Chingas or Doug Bross of The Bross Chingas Bross Team/The Riverside Realty Group at 203-454-8000 or info@brosschingas.com.