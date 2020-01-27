On the Market: Colonial with plenty of space inside and out

WESTON — Subtle messages throughout the charcoal gray, custom-built colonial house at 19 Tall Pines Drive serve as hints that perhaps prospective homebuyers should make this their new home.

The welcome mat at the base of the steps to the long covered front porch is emblazoned with the word “home.” That same word is found in a couple of other places inside, as are the words “joy,” “love,” “cheer” and “peace.” And on a chalk paint wall in the kitchen, the word “welcome” is decoratively hand-written above the sliding doors that lead from the casual dining area of the kitchen to the enclosed three-season porch.

If a potential homebuyer is subliminally influenced to purchase this house, they might also want to be influenced by the home’s current interior decor. The house was professionally designed by staging specialist Elayne Cassara, one of the home’s owners.

This 7,016 square-foot house with 11 rooms and eight bathrooms is nestled into a curve in the road. That, combined with the lightly wooded area which includes more than just tall pines, creates privacy for this 2.2-acre level property in Lower Weston. It is conveniently located close to the Westport border and it is only a short commute to the town’s amenities, arts, culture, shops, restaurants, Blue Ribbon schools and the Merritt Parkway.

For the outdoorsy members of the next family, Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve is only a short walk away. The entrance to the 17-acre preserved open space with walking and hiking trails is at the intersection of Tall Pines Drive and Fanton Hill Road.

“For a moderately challenging but short hike (45 minutes), this preserve is perfect. Follow the white trail through a patch of woods, then down a slope to the riverbank where huge boulders provide an idyllic spot to sit and enjoy the Aspetuck as it ripples by (fishing is permitted). The trail splits, one leg continuing through woodlands, the other leg turning into a grassy path dotted with berries, honeysuckle, ferns and sassafras. Both legs rejoin and become the red trail leading to the Tall Pines Preserve,” according to the website for the Aspetuck Land Trust, which manages this preserve.

Or simply relax at home. There are certainly enough opportunities starting with the covered front porch, which runs the length of the front of the house.

In the backyard there is a two-tiered deck and an enclosed seasonal porch. On one side there is a stone patio that can be accessed from the full finished walk-out lower level. This spacious lower level features a great amount of space that can be converted into usable living and entertaining areas. It is large enough to accommodate a game room, exercise area, wine cellar and tasting room, media room or home theater, an in-law or au pair suite, and other amenities. Already on this level there is a recreation room, a kitchenette, a full bath and plenty of storage space.

There is also plenty of room for a man cave with a full service bar. The house already has what one homeowner calls the “babe cave.” This room above the attached three-car garage has a full bath and would also make a great art studio or guest suite.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom Colonial ADDRESS: 19 Tall Pines Drive, Weston PRICE: $1,099,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: 2.2-acre level property, stone patio, two-tiered deck, terrace, covered front porch, enclosed seasonal porch, open floor plan, possible in-law or au pair suite, 100-gallon water heater tank, three fireplaces, wood-burning stove, walking distance to Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve, skylights, natural gas heat, custom closets and built-ins, full finished walk-out lower level, attic, wood shingle roof, attached under house three-car garage, public water connection, beach rights in neighboring Westport, five bedrooms, six full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $878,870 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $28,449

Although the house was built in 1997 as a colonial, it features a flowing contemporary floor plan conducive to today’s living and entertaining. The front door is framed by wide sidelights and topped with a transom, and it opens into the two-story foyer and four finished levels of formal and informal living space. French doors open into the formal living room, which has the first of the home’s three fireplaces. Off the living room is an office.

From the living room, step down into the great room, which features a fireplace, a wall of windows, and skylights, and then step up into the gourmet eat-in kitchen. It has a large center island, granite counters, a built-in desk area, high-end appliances, and white ceramic tile backsplash with embossed decorative details. Two sets of French doors separate the formal dining room from the kitchen and foyer.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms including the sizable master suite, which features a gas log fireplace, large walk-in closet, and spa-like bath with a jetted tub, double vanity, large shower, and water closet. The ceilings of the master bedroom and bath are adorned with hand-painted serene scenes of clouds and stars.

Outside, in this backyard, the owners can enjoy fabulous views of the night sky because there is no light pollution to obscure it.

The finished third level has custom built-ins and a full bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact co-listing agents Sue Varrone and Christine Oleynick; Varrone of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-767-6216 or suevarrone@coldwellbankermoves.com, and Oleynick of Keller Williams Real Estate at 203-912-9712 or christineo@kw.com.