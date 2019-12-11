On the Market: Colonial offers modern, high-tech living

The white colonial house with the distinctive gambrel roof at 23 White Birch Road in Lower Weston was recently and thoroughly renovated.

WESTON — Some architectural renovations are strictly cosmetic, making an older house look like it fits into the modern landscape. Then there are those renovations that completely transform a structure, giving it not only a more modern appearance but functionality suitable to the 21st century.

The white colonial house with the distinctive gambrel roof at 23 White Birch Road in Lower Weston recently went through a radical and thoughtfully designed renovation. Its architect and builder took down to the studs the house that was first built in 1977.

What stands on the level property of just over 2 acres is a 4,696-square-foot house that is virtually new construction. The architect/builder thought of everything right down to the finest detail.

The house features a new roof, mechanicals, plumbing, 1,500-gallon concrete septic tank, a well water filtering system, a state-of-the-art kitchen and baths.

The project also included the installation of many other contemporary features, among them high-tech smart home technology. Several rooms have cable television hook-ups for wall-mounted flat screens, there is Wi-Fi throughout the house with several booster stations, and there are also a number of USB outlets throughout. Outside, there are flood lights and Wi-Fi-programmable exterior lighting. Inside, there are LED lights that come with a light color selection switch.

This house is not just equipped with many modern conveniences; it also has a modern aesthetic. The steps of stone and slate that lead from the large parking area in front of the house to the covered front entrance are staggered in such a way as to resemble a work of modern art.

Clean architectural lines are augmented in some rooms with natural wood accents. The house features two fireplaces, one in the formal living room and one in the family room, both of which have surrounds of raw steel. The full finished basement features spacious rooms with a modern industrial architectural atmosphere including exposed ceilings.

The clean lines extend to the outdoors as well. This property has underground utilities.

Starting right from the dramatic two-story entry hall, there is an open concept floor plan, which makes this an entertainer’s dream home, according to the listing agent. Entertainment features are enhanced by the free standing butler’s bar, which separates the formal dining room from the family room. This island bar has a quartz waterfall counter and a beverage refrigerator. Sliding doors lead to the large composite wood deck.

The gourmet kitchen has a center island, quartz counters, a stainless farm sink, a pull-out spice drawer, and high-end appliances including a Jenn-Air refrigerator and range top. On the main living level there is also a mudroom with shiplap paneling and a built-in bench and a full bath.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms. The master bedroom suite has a luxurious bath with a large glass shower, soaking slipper tub, a double vanity, and a sliding barn door to the water closet.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 23 White Birch Road, Weston PRICE: $1,149,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: Energy Star-rated house, 2.02-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, large composite wood deck, covered porch, LED lights, underground utilities, new roof, new mechanicals, new plumbing, new well water filtering system, open-concept floor plan, pre-wired for cable, intercom, Wi-Fi throughout the house with Wi-Fi booster stations, USB outlets throughout, seven-day programmable thermostat, two fireplaces, walking distance to the Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve, about three miles from the Merritt Parkway, convenient to the centers of Westport and Weston, Westport beach rights, only about five miles to Compo Beach, just 12 minutes to the Saugatuck Metro North train station, tank-less hot water, four-zoned central air conditioning and propane heat, attic, full finished basement, private well, circular gravel driveway, attached two-car garage, five bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $502,990 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $16,282

In the basement there is ample space for multiple uses. One room could be a television of media room or a secondary family room. There is an exercise room, and large laundry room with counter space and a sink.

This location puts the house within easy commuting distance to the centers of Weston and Westport, and is also walking distance to the Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve.

There will be an open house on Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Laurie Crouse or Valerie Martins of Laurie Crouse & Associates/Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Crouse at 203-984-8154 or lauriebcrouse@gmail.com, and Martins at 203-450-6023 or valmartinsct@gmail.com.