On the Market: Colonial in Westport, walk to Compo Beach, boat basin

The master bedroom suite features a built-in window seat and dresser drawers, ample closet space, and a spacious spa-like marble bath.

WESTPORT — There is a mural painted by the late Westport illustrator Robert Lambdin on a wall of the Patagonia outdoor gear store downtown that features Westport’s agrarian society more than a century ago. The painting depicts farmers’ bounty being carted to the Saugatuck River front for transport.

In the background of the painting is an apple orchard that once sat high in the Old Hill section of town and in the foreground is a woman inspecting a bushel of apples, presumably from that orchard. Or perhaps orchards extended beyond Old Hill. In the Compo Beach neighborhood there is a street named Appletree Trail. Something had to prompt that name.

The colonial house at 20 Appletree Trail does not have an apple tree growing on its 0.1-acre level and fully fenced property. There is a tall maple tree but perhaps, in honor of Arbor Day this week, the next owners can plant another tree on their property or elsewhere. Purchasing a membership in the non-profit Arbor Day Foundation entitles the member to 10 free seedlings to plant in their own backyard, send them directly to someone else, or have 10 trees planted in the Rain Forest or in a U.S. national forest.

Entrance onto this dead end street is from Compo Beach Road, and it is marked by a decorative sign with the silhouette of a tree. “The tree has appeared throughout history and literature as the symbol of life,” according to the Arbor Day Foundation website, and what a life it would be living in this house only steps from Compo Beach, Long Island Sound, and Ned Dimes Marina. Longshore Club Park is also within walking distance.

“Fall in love with this summer sweetheart or make it a year round commitment - she’s worth it! Immaculate, expanded, raised and renovated post (Hurricane) Sandy in 2013, there is nothing to do but enjoy this walk to beach and boat basin,” the listing agent said. A luxury beach house is a rare find at this price point in the Compo Beach neighborhood, she said.

Climb the stairs to the covered front entrance of this house, which was built in 1920. An arched door opens to reveal seven rooms, 2,300 square feet of living space, and an open floor plan. The flexible main floor layout includes the living room, family room and chef’s kitchen. The living room features a fireplace flanked by built-in shelves and a wall of sliding doors, which provides a seamless invitation to enjoy the outdoors and to extend the summer days on the coveted covered porch and yard, the agent said.

In the kitchen there are double stainless sinks, thin elongated glass tile backsplash, granite counters with beveled edges, abundant cabinetry, and top of the line appliances. A long peninsular counter that doubles as a breakfast bar for four separates the kitchen from the spacious breakfast room.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms. The master suite features a built-in window seat and dresser drawers, ample closet space, and a spacious spa-like marble bath with radiant heated flooring, a double vanity and large walk-in shower. A separate guest suite enjoys a private entrance.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Susan Vanech of Susan Vanech Properties and Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-685-2348 or susan.vanech@compass.com.