On the Market: Colonial in Weston boasts sophistication, energy efficient components

The luxurious marble master bath features a radiant heat marble, oversized glass shower, double vanity, and a soaking tub.

WESTON — The celebration of Earth Day on April 22 has as its theme this year “climate action.” The gray colonial house at 6 Birch Hill Road in the center of Weston celebrates that theme every day by doing its part to slow global warming and climate change.

This house, built in 2015, features many energy efficient components, including two solar panel banks, spray foam insulation, and natural gas heat, without sacrificing aesthetics or sophistication. This 8,664-square-foot house is an elegantly appointed transitional colonial with custom finishes, among them hand-crafted, multi-layered crown molding. Its many lifestyle features include a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with a solar cover, an outdoor kitchen with a grill and pizza oven, an outdoor shower, a covered exterior veranda with a fireplace and a Sunbrite outdoor television, a covered and an open deck, garden area, patio, and wrap-around porch. Additionally, expert hardscaping abounds, according to the listing agent.

That’s just the outdoor amenities for daily living, relaxing and entertaining. Inside, there is a full gym, a bar, and a 75-plus-bottle temperature-controlled wine room.

Quarried stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to this two-acre level and serene estate. The paved driveway lined in Belgium block opens to an ample parking area in front of the house before it continues to the side of the house and access to the attached, under house, heated three-car garage. Two additional spaces are available in the barn, which is topped with solar panels.

Climb the stone and slate staircase to the covered front entrance where French doors open into the impressive two-story foyer, which features an elegant LED-lit butterfly staircase and patterned hardwood floor. On the main level there is an office with a fireplace and an en suite guest bedroom. The sizable raised panel formal dining room has sophisticated millwork and crown molding that continues onto the ceiling, as well as recessed lighting. The double-sized butler’s pantry is quite large and includes marble counters, glass-front cabinets, under cabinet lighting, a sink, and wine refrigerator.

The spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen features a massive center island/breakfast bar, marble counters and backsplash, glass-front cabinetry with interior lighting, and a built-in desk area. High-end appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The kitchen is open to the family room, where there is a floor-to-ceiling quarried stone fireplace with a yellow brick firebox and French doors to the outdoor amenities.

On the second floor, the master bedroom suite is quite large with a walk-in bay sitting area, a ceiling fan, an extra-large closet, and a lavish marble spa bath featuring a radiant heat marble, oversized glass shower, double vanity, and a soaking tub. There are three more bedrooms on this floor, one of which has a door to a balcony, and a bonus room with surround sound and access to a full bath.

The cavernous finished walk-out lower level has ample room for many purposes. In addition to the wine cellar and gym there is a game room and media room with a fireplace and built-ins.

All of this is just a short distance to town amenities including the Weston Town Hall, public library, the Parks and Recreation Department, the campus of public schools, the U.S. Post office branch, Peter’s Weston Market, and an auto repair center/ gas station.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Linda Skolnick of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury at 203-246-0088 or Linda.Skolnick@coldwellbankermoves.com.