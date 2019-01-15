On the Market / Colonial features life-size chess board

WILTON — The game of chess requires observation, strategy, and sometimes patience. Prospective homebuyers looking to purchase in the northern part of Wilton should carefully observe a beautiful piece of property and its 14-room colonial house at 97 Whipstick Road.

Patience would not be wise in this case. The strategic thing to do is snap up this property as quickly as possible, thereby declaring “checkmate” against opponents, which in this case are other potential homebuyers.

The chess analogy is appropriate because the finished lower level of this house features a life-size chess board, where people can play with large-scale pieces or, perhaps, for fun enjoy a living chess game with family members and friends serving as the queen, king, bishops, rooks, knights and pawns.

The cerebral game is not the only recreational activity to be enjoyed. There is plenty to do on this 3.3-acre level property and inside this 8,547-square-foot house. There is a permanently installed batting cage and a permanently installed adjustable regulation-height basketball backboard and hoop. In the backyard there is a custom-built treehouse and a sizable submarine-shaped natural stone structure, on which kids can play and let their imagination run wild.

Inside, on the lower level there is a media or recreation room with a large bar complete with room to accommodate several stools, a sink, and counters. A second wet bar, is found in the formal dining room. Both are great when entertaining, whether casually or on a grand and elegant scale.

Beyond the borders of this attractive, private property there are plenty more recreational and educational opportunities only minutes away. The property connects with Millstone Farm and its walking trails. There is a farm store and hands-on learning in its periodic farm workshops.

Imagine stopping there on the way home from work to get fresh eggs, meet and produce to prepare in the gourmet kitchen. The house is within walking distance to the Woodcock Nature Center and Whipstick Road Open Space, and it is close to Weir Farm National Historic Site and the Wilton Town Forest. The Nature Center also has trails on its 140 acres, which are open to the public 365 days a year from dawn until dusk.

“Visitors are welcome to explore our grounds, visit our birds of prey and use our playground during daylight hours,” according to the website.

The Energy Star-rated, natural wood-colored shingle house was built in 2007 and was meticulously maintained. It is situated down a long private driveway lined in Belgium block behind stone pillars and a wrought iron gate. A slate path leads to the covered front porch and the door, framed by sidelights and a transom, opens to reveal a dramatic double-sided staircase in the foyer.

Inside, “the luxuries of the home are numerous reflecting a modern style,” the listing agent said, adding that the house has “an incredible layout that truly makes sense.” It also has attractive molding and millwork and columns at the entrances from the foyer into the formal living and dining rooms.

In the dining room and private mahogany library there are coffered ceilings, and throughout the house there are four fireplaces. Features in the kitchen include a long center island with a trough-like prep sink and Pietro Cardosa counter, a peninsular counter/breakfast bar for five, a stainless steel farm sink, Carrara marble counters and backsplash, under cabinet lighting, a built-in desk area, and Thermador appliances.

Between the gourmet kitchen and comfortable family room is the sizable breakfast room. Between this room and the dining room is a butler’s pantry/wet bar. The family room features nearly floor-to-ceiling contemporary windows, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and three sets of doors to the bluestone terrace, where there is a built-in grill area and backyard full of beautiful stone walls and other stone work.

This wing of the house also has a rear staircase. A half flight of stairs leads to a huge play or media room with built-in cabinetry and shelving and a stone fireplace.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms — all en suite — and an office. The master suite features a fireplace flanked by doors to a private balcony, walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath with a steam shower and claw-foot tub.

The finished lower level has a kitchenette/bar, full bath, and access to the garage. This space is currently used as a media/lower level family room but could easily be converted to an in-law or au pair apartment.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Amy Waugh Curry of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-913-8744 or acurry@bhhsne.com.