On the Market: Colonial farmhouse the 'perfect marriage of architecture and nature'

The beige colonial farmhouse at 66 Partrick Road in the Old Hill neighborhood sits on a 1.11-acre level and sloping property that the homeowners call "magical."

WESTPORT — The beige colonial farmhouse at 66 Partrick Road in the Old Hill neighborhood is infused with New England charm from front door to backyard. The yard includes many natural rock formations that create multilevel visual appeal.

“Ours is a rugged, interesting, magical yard. ... I love watching the wildlife pass through the yard. I love that there are endless opportunities to tame the wild and plant new things in the gardens,” according to one of the homeowners. They purchased this 2,899-square-foot house about 30 years ago and raised their family there.

“The way this finely crafted Westport home seamlessly integrates with the landscape is the perfect marriage of architecture and nature, and no detail has been overlooked in maintaining that lovely harmony,” the listing agent said.

The 1.11-acre level and sloping property offers plenty of open lawn for games of croquet and badminton, and a slope steep enough for the family to sled down in winter months. “The neighborhood children all wanted to play there,” one of the homeowners said.

Beyond their property is a great natural resource.

“We can walk to Earthplace down Cypress Pond Road in five minutes,” an owner said.

Augmenting the family’s outdoorsy and recreational pursuits is the detached, oversized two-car garage. It has extra-tall doors to accommodate an SUV with a roof carrier, and the engineered beams create ample space to stow skis, paddleboards, bicycles, canoes and kayaks. The garage loft provides additional storage. Behind the garage, there are two built-in firewood sheds that keep enough wood dry for more than a winter’s worth of warmth, the agent said.

Climb the slate stairs, past moss-covered stone walls to the covered entrance.

“The entry foyer is generous and light with more closet space than one might expect in a vintage home, but this classic is full of delightful surprises, the agent said. Inside, the formal living room has a bay window with a “treetop” view of the attractive property.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 66 Partrick Road PRICE: $979,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 1.11-acre level and sloping property, balcony/deck, screened porch, covered porch, exterior lighting, garden areas, specimen plantings, professionally landscaped, cable - available, open floor plan, multi-zone sound, Vermont Castings wood-burning stove, detached over-sized two-car garage with loft, generator, Thermopane windows; easy access to the Merritt Parkway, downtown Westport, the Saugatuck Metro North train station, Norwalk shopping, and Westport Weston Family YMCA; walking distance to Earthplace nature center, stone walls, private well, zoned HVAC, oil heat, attic, ridge vents, full walk-out basement, five bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $750,900 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $12,660

In the family room, “The Vermont Casting wood stove is a conversation piece that adds actual heat to the visual warmth it generates when not lit,” according to another owner. French doors lead to the raised wood deck or porch and another door leads to the screened porch.

In the kitchen, features include uniquely designed Crown Point (New Hampshire) cherry wood cabinets, Vermont soapstone counters, a large pantry, a pot-filler above the range top, and a breakfast bar. The soapstone countertops are a nod to the home’s original era. It was built in 1935. The casual dining area is open to the kitchen and has a built-in corner china cabinet and window seat with storage.

This house has five bedrooms, including the master suite on the second floor. Its fully renovated master bath has a walk-in shower, mahogany-decked spa tub and dual sinks with a mahogany countertop. There are two more bedrooms on this level and the other two are found on the third floor.

The home office on main floor “almost made working from home enjoyable,” one family member joked. But for those many times when commuting to work was required they appreciated this home’s convenient location. It is a short, direct trip to the Saugatuck Metro-North train station, downtown Westport, and the Post Road (Route 1) for shopping and restaurants in Westport and Norwalk.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Barbara Sweeney of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-451-6522 or bsweeney0102@gmail.com.