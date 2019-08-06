On the Market: Colonial farmhouse on park-like property

The taupe-colored colonial farmhouse at 16 Bayberry Lane sits on a one-acre level, park-like property convenient to transportation, schools, and shops.

WESTPORT — Early to mid-August is the time to turn a gaze to the late night and early morning sky for the annual Perseid meteor shower.

If the weather cooperates and there is no cloud cover, it is possible to witness dozens of meteors streaking across the sky in a short time frame.

“The annual Perseid meteor shower is one of the most beloved meteor showers of the year, especially in the Northern Hemisphere. ... No matter where you live worldwide, the 2019 Perseid meteor shower will probably produce the greatest number of meteors on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13,” according to www.earthsky.org.

The residents of the taupe-colored colonial farmhouse at 16 Bayberry Lane need only walk into the backyard of their one-acre park-like property, or they can travel a short distance down the street to the Rolnick Observatory, home to the Westport Astronomical Society.

Meteors are easy to see with the naked eye, but the observatory has telescopes and experts on hand, and it offers occasional special events featuring speakers from Hayden Planetarium, the American Museum of Natural History and Yale University.

It doesn’t take an expert to see the value in this 12-room, 6,246-square-foot house in the Hunt Club neighborhood. It was built in 2001 on an attractive, professionally landscaped property that features two driveways, over-sized windows, and a large welcoming covered wrap-around front porch.

One driveway accesses Jennings Court, a private cul-de-sac behind the house, where children can safely ride their bikes, people can walk their dogs and neighbors can gather. The front driveway that empties into Bayberry Lane provides easy access to Long Lots Road and from there to the Post Road (Route 1) and downtown Westport.

The house is set back from the road, adding substantially to its private setting. The lush front lawn is dotted with flowering trees and a handful of tall deciduous trees. The front door, framed by sidelights and a decorative transom, opens into the two-story foyer and a home that exudes warmth and comfort.

The formal living room features a marble fireplace and French doors to the porch. The formal dining room features wainscoting on the lower walls and molding on the ceiling.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 16 Bayberry Lane PRICE: $1,750,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 1.02-acre level park-like property, partially fenced lot, large covered wrap-around porch, fire pit, hot tub, flagstone patio, professionally landscaped, Thermopane windows, two driveways (paved and crushed stone), large mudroom, close to Christie’s Country Store and Rolnick Observatory, proximity to Post Road (Route 1) and downtown Westport, easy commuting distance to the Merritt Parkway, close to local schools, private guest quarters, homework station for three to four kids, four fireplaces, pre-wired for cable, school bus stops at end of driveway, attached three-car garage, central air conditioning, zoned natural gas heat, full partially finished basement, walk-up attic, five bedrooms (all en suite) and five full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,553,800 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $26,197

In the gourmet country kitchen there is a large eat-in area, perfect for casual gatherings, according to the living agent and owners. It also has a center island topped in wood, granite counters, and the eat-in area has walls of windows topped with transoms.

The huge pantry could instead be used as a home command center. The kitchen looks into the family room, which has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace. The library features a trending earth-tone color on the walls, a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and French doors into the living room.

On the second floor, all five bedrooms are en suite. The master suite features a fireplace, tray ceiling with cove lighting, and a marble bath with a double vanity, jetted tub, and shower. Should the next family need additional space there is unfinished space on the third floor with over-sized windows. It has about 1,500 square feet of space and is plumbed for a bathroom.

There’s an another 867 square feet of finished space in the lower level, which includes a yoga studio, work-out area, play/teen room, powder room and plenty of storage. There is also a perfect spot to create a wine cellar, the realtor said.

In the backyard there is a flagstone patio and a fire pit.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Mary Ellen Gallagher of KMS Partners and Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-216-0699 or megallagher22@gmail.com.