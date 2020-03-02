On the Market: Colonial farmhouse in an attractive, safe neighborhood

The colonial farmhouse with natural cedar clapboard at 21 High Acre Road sits on a corner lot not far from the Weston Historical Society.

WESTON — High Acres Farm in Shelburne, Vt., is a place of peace and possibility: “A wonderful refuge,” “it is a truly magical place.”

High Acre — singular, not plural — in Lower Weston has a wonderful refuge of its own. The colonial farmhouse with natural cedar clapboard at 21 High Acre Road is a magical place to those who live there. It was built in 1979 in an attractive and neighborly location where people can safely walk the dog and ride a bike. It sits on a level property of just over 2 acres. The corner lot shares one side with James Court.

This house “possesses a timeless ease and individual character that is undeniably charming. ... From gable ends to gambrel roof, this country home is simply enchanting,” according to the listing agent.

The house is set well back from the road on a crushed stone driveway that provides ample parking to accommodate many guests when entertaining. The doors of the attached under house two-car garage are red and are striking against the natural cedar exterior. A slate path leads to the front entrance, the red door of which opens into the foyer, where there is a marble tile floor. The house features nine rooms and 3,336 square feet of living space.

To the right of the foyer is the sizable formal living room, which has a red brick fireplace and chair railing. To the left of the foyer is the formal dining room, which features chair railing and beams on the ceiling. This meticulously maintained country home is illuminated by its southern exposure, which brings a wealth of natural light into the formal living, dining and great rooms.

In the newly transformed eat-in-kitchen, the features include custom cabinetry with up-lighting, a center island, granite counters, high-end appliances, built-in desk area, and a special custom-built indoor brick grill. Accessed from the kitchen and the dining room is the great room, where there are wood paneled walls, a beamed ceiling, a wall of red brick that contains a fireplace with a wood or coal-burning stove, and a large multipaned window.

From this room, there is a door to the three-season porch and a rear staircase that leads to the upper level flexible use room. It could serve as a family or game or playroom, as well as a variety of other uses. It could be a home office, library, music room, art studio, or au-pair/in-law room. This room has a wall of built-in bookshelves.

On this upper level, there are four bedrooms including the spacious master suite and two updated full baths.

In the backyard, there is a large wood deck; a perfect place for al fresco dining, entertaining, relaxing, and stargazing.

History buffs will love the fact that this house is within a short walk of the Weston Historical Society, which offers many programs, events, and musical concerts.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Vickie Kelley of Camelot Real Estate at 203-803-6448 or vickiekelley1@msn.com.