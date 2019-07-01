On the Market: Colonial farmhouse built for relaxation

The updated antique colonial farmhouse at 9 Wake Robin Road sits on a one-acre level corner lot in a convenient location. The updated antique colonial farmhouse at 9 Wake Robin Road sits on a one-acre level corner lot in a convenient location. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Colonial farmhouse built for relaxation 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The hot and humid days of summer are upon the region. Local residents look for relief at local watering holes and in their own backyards.

The updated antique colonial farmhouse at 9 Wake Robin Road offers an opportunity to enjoy its own amenities that encourage relaxation, and its location allows for easy access to the town’s recreational facilities.

This house sits in the Greens Farms neighborhood on a quiet street that dovetails into River Oaks Road, forming a two-street horseshoe, but it also has a section that ends in a cul-de-sac. The horseshoe and the dead end create a roadway that is generally traveled only by residents.

That lack of heavy traffic adds to the quietude of the neighborhood and also gives the nearly two dozen children who live on the street a chance to safely ride their bikes, and for adults to jog and walk with baby strollers, according to the current owners.

Bicycling to Burying Hill Beach and Sherwood Island State Park is possible from this house. In fact, the state park and its nature center are within walking distance. Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park are just a short car ride away, and across the street from this house is Signal Lake, where the neighborhood kids fish this time of year, and come winter they ice skate on the lake.

In this family friendly neighborhood, the public school bus even stops for elementary and middle school students right in front of this house.

Real Estate Listings

The family doesn’t have to stray too far from home to enjoy sports or simply relax. There is a wide, covered front porch with a swing, and a huge wood deck off the back of the house.

“Outside, we love accessing our flat, open backyard from most rooms (on the first floor) in the house without any stairs, where we host huge kid’s birthday parties and Thanksgiving football games,” the owner said, adding, “There’s nothing better than hot tub soaks in the winter.” The hot tub sits on that deck.

In the backyard, there is a two-story barn that could serve as an art studio, an office, or a pool house. There is room for a pool on this 1.01-acre level corner lot. The owners said they appreciate the amount of privacy that the property offers and said the one-acre parcel actually feels twice its size.

There is much to appreciate about the 3,074-square-foot house as well. Although it is more than 100 years old, the house was architecturally updated and expanded in 2001 and renovated in 2017. There is a page-long list of recent improvements that the listing agent provided. The current owners painted the entire house inside and outside. They removed every light fixture in the house and replaced them with Restoration Hardware fixtures. The office was updated. The dining room ceiling was replaced. The eat-in kitchen cabinets were painted, the backsplash and floor were re-tiled, and the entrances into the kitchen were expanded.

The upstairs ceiling was raised. Carpeting was removed on the second floor and new white oak hardwood flooring was installed. Two of the existing bathrooms were gutted and renovated. They updated all the air conditioning duct work and filtration. A new closet was added to the master bedroom suite. The electrical system was updated. The deck was rebuilt. The landscaping was completely redone by Oliver Nurseries.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Updated Antique Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 9 Wake Robin Road PRICE: $1,250,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.01-acre level property, corner lot, large deck, barn with two floors, fruit trees, garden area, hot tub, exterior lighting, patio, covered front porch, professionally landscaped, generator, pre-wired for cable, open floor plan, circular driveway, more than $150k in recent improvements, new white oak flooring on the second floor, interior and exterior freshly painted, three fireplaces; proximity to Sherwood Island State Park, Post Road (Route 1), and entrance to I-95; proximity to Longshore Club Park and Compo Beach, only minutes to two train stations (Greens Farms and Saugatuck), attached two-car garage, zoned central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, full unfinished basement, attic, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $774,100 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills (the “new” mill rate for FY 2019-2020) TAXES: $13,051

In other words, although it was originally built in 1900, at the beginning of the 20th century, this is essentially a new house.

“We love how the house sits on the property and gets morning, afternoon and evening light through every room in the house. ... We love the huge bright playroom off the kitchen, which feels as separate from the house as the basement playroom,” one of the owners said. “The house has so much entertaining and living space on the first floor.” Several rooms provide access to the deck.

The house, while quite traditional in its exterior appearance, has a contemporary open flow from room to room. There are three fireplaces in the house — in the spacious living and dining rooms, and in the sizable sun room.

On the second floor, there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a new marble bath with a double rain head shower and freestanding modern slipper-style soaking tub. One of the three additional bedrooms is en suite.

Commuters should also note that this house has easy access to I-95 and the Post Road (Route 1).

There will be a public open house on July 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.