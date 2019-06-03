On the Market: Colonial designed with sustainability in mind

The updated antique colonial farmhouse at 173 Roseville Road won for its owner/architect a Preservation Award from the Westport Historic District Commission in 2007. The updated antique colonial farmhouse at 173 Roseville Road won for its owner/architect a Preservation Award from the Westport Historic District Commission in 2007. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Colonial designed with sustainability in mind 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Creative energy must course through the walls of the updated antique colonial farmhouse at 173 Roseville Road.

One of its early owners was a world-renowned sculptor, and its current owner is an award-winning architect whose eye toward the future of residential living is helping to revolutionize residential construction.

Leigh Overland, of Overland Design Group based in Danbury, is an expert in sustainable design. His firm designs residential, commercial and religious structures, and he was asked by ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” to serve as the architect for the Connecticut house that was built in Bridgeport. That episode aired on Oct. 14, 2007.

Overland also received acclaim for the work he did on his own house, earning the Westport Historic District Commission’s Preservation Award. The house was built in 1880 in the Long Lots neighborhood, and he expanded and meticulously restored the farmhouse bringing it up to 21st-century standards with projects in 2007 and this year.

“What I loved about this house was playing with opposites; the beauty and comfort of the old in contrast with the new,” Overland said. “ ... the lifestyle features we’ve all come to appreciate.”

He made the house energy efficient, reducing the fuel bill by more than half by giving it a dual fuel heating system. The house has natural gas heat but can use steam heat instead with the flick of a switch. He introduced smart home technology so the lighting, music, televisions, heating and air conditioning are all automated and function with the push of a button.

He also installed a universal electric car charging station in the attached three-car garage, which was part of the new addition as was the spacious master suite above it, the media room with surround sound, and laundry room.

Real Estate Listings

It was 12 years ago when Overland and one of his two daughters drove by the house and noticed the open house sign.

“Next thing you know we purchased the house,” Overland said. He didn’t change any of the original materials in the vintage part of the house. “I just refinished them to give them nice new life.”

The open floor plan of this 4,147-square-foot off-white house boasts a perfect flow for daily living and entertaining, and it showcases the white Klaffs custom kitchen with a large dining area and family room with a stone fireplace.

The master bedroom suite features a tall cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, new wood floors, and a double-sided gas fireplace. The other side is in the luxurious spa bath, where there are two separate vanities and a European steam shower and authentic claw-foot soaking tub. A large closet, which accommodates the wardrobes of two, runs the entire width of the master bedroom.

Sculptor Berthold Nebel (1889-1964), called 173 Roseville home from 1929 until his death in 1964. Nebel won the Prix de Rome, “an award given by the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris. Nebel sculpted a figure of Gen. Joseph Wheeler for the U.S. House of Representatives and also created a statue of Alexander Brown, the founder of a powerful Wall Street investment bank, for the intersection of Wall and Nassau streets in Manhattan,” according to the Smithsonian Institution website. He also created a World Unity or Oblivion bronze coin.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Updated Antique Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 173 Roseville Road PRICE: $1,150,000 ROOMS: 7 FEATURES: 1.06-acre level property, electric vehicle charging system, automated lighting and sound system, a dry clean laundry system, patio, garden area, exterior lighting, stone walls, fire pit, generator, programmable thermostat, storm doors, open floor plan, media room with surround sound, all new areas have gas radiant floors throughout, wood shingle roof, short distance to the Post Road (Route 1) and downtown Westport, attached three-car garage, central air conditioning, natural gas heat, full unfinished walk-out basement, attic, five bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots, Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $776,700 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $13,095

Although Nebel’s imposing stone studio is no longer part of this property, it does sit on a neighboring property and is visible from this house.

“One of his last works was called ‘Adventure.’ It showed a man and a woman on a farm horse riding toward a new life. The renewal of the human spirit was the lifelong theme of Nebel’s work,” according to the website for CT Old House.

Adventure awaits the next owner of this house.

“It’s a good luck house. It only brought good luck to the people who lived here,” Overland said, himself included. “They will get the advantage of a totally renovated, restored and updated home, and I am sure they will have the same fortune and enjoyment that I’ve had.”

There will be a public open house on June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Linda Skolnick of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-246-0088 or linda@goasklinda.com.