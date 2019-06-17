On the Market / Colonial close to outdoor amenities

WESTON — The first day of summer brings with it warmer temperatures and the promise of spending more time outdoors for the next several months. The colonial house at 91 Treadwell Lane in Weston provides its homeowners with enough amenities to take advantage of that promise.

Outdoor recreational opportunities abound on this property and throughout the town of Weston. The house sits atop a grassy knoll on 2.48-acre level and sloping property looking over a stream. The parcel features a lower level on which there is a playing field along with a basketball court that can be used for other sports, and there is also a zip line.

Not many people can boast having such a feature right outside their own door.

“This is the home to begin a lifestyle of fun and adventure in your own private playground. ... A true retreat for you and yours,” the listing agent said.

This woodland setting enjoys privacy and proximity to several places with hiking trails, including Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, Devil’s Glen Park, Trout Brook Valley Preserve, and the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Freeborn Trail. It’s a chance to “embrace and explore nature,” according to the agent. Also nearby is the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course.

For those who might prefer a leisurely afternoon of relaxation or alfresco dining the completely private backyard there is a large wood deck with built-in wooden benches, and there is a front porch. Rugged rock outcroppings in the backyard ensure privacy and create the sense of a natural courtyard. The interior offers its own set of amenities within the home’s 4,026 square feet of living space.

Although the beige house with taupe shutters was built in 1980 it was updated and now has a more contemporary layout and flexible use spaces. As the agent points out, there is a handsome set of new barn doors between the formal living room and an office. When those doors are open, it creates a larger space that is ideal for entertaining. The office could be moved into one of the four bedrooms instead.

In the great room there is a massive floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, skylights, built-in cabinets, a wet bar, and sliding doors to the deck.

Hardwood floors are found throughout the main floor formal rooms. The dining room has a large bay window looking over the front portion of the property. The spacious, open, eat-in kitchen features light-colored granite counters, a tile floor, breakfast bar, pantry, and a built-in hutch topped with the same granite as the counters. In the eat-in area there are sliding doors to the deck.

The bedrooms are on the second floor. The sizable master suite features sliding doors to a private balcony/deck, a large walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, and a private bath with double vanities in separate rooms. The remaining bedrooms are also generously sized and share a full bath.

Work on the full, finished walk-out basement was just recently completed. It provides more than 620 square feet of additional living space (included in the square footage figure above) with four more rooms of versatile space. There is room for a game or play room, an exercise room, and it’s the perfect place for extended family or guests. This lower level can be accessed from two separate staircases, from the garage, and from the yard.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 91 Treadwell Lane, Weston PRICE: $658,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 2.48-acre level and sloping property, basketball/sports court, zip line, large wood deck, professional landscaping, rail fence, exterior lighting, porch, one fireplace, wet bar, skylights; proximity to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, Devil’s Glen Park, Trout Brook Valley Preserve, the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Freeborn Trail, and Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course; central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, attached under house two-car garage, pull-down attic stairs, full finished walk-out basement, private well, beach rights in Westport, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $500,000 MILL RATE: 28.91 mills TAXES: $14,701

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Shannon Drury of Maher-Drury & Associates/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-571-8101 or Shannondrury@bhhsNE.com.