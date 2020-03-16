On the Market: Colonial blossoms on former flower farm site

WESTPORT — Thoughts of past agriculture that occurred in Westport and surrounding communities usually brings to mind the onion farms that once proliferated there.

Less well-known is the large flower farm that once existed in the Turkey Hill neighborhood of Westport’s Greens Farms area. That sweeter smelling farm is long gone, replaced by a street named Flower Farm Circle. What has sprung up in the farm’s place is a bouquet of upscale houses, all built about two decades ago, including the contemporary colonial house at 22 Flower Farm Circle, a private road.

This 10-room, 5,944-square-foot “blossom” sits at the far end of the cul-de-sac, on a gated and level property of 2.46 acres. Its privacy is enhanced by the abundance of trees that border this property and its placement far down the long driveway.

Yet, this house is only minutes from the Post Road (Route 1) shops and restaurants in one direction, and the Greens Farms train station and local beaches in the opposite direction.

Built in 1997, this taupe-colored clapboard and red brick house features custom, stacked windows and multiple sets of French doors to the private grounds, which include a bluestone patio lined in Belgium block.

The builder clearly anticipated the modern lifestyle people live today. The house has spacious rooms, an open floor plan, and a first-floor master bedroom suite that would allow its owners to age in place or invite aging parents to move in. The dark hardwood flooring throughout the house adds dimension to the fresh and airy style.

A bluestone path leads past shrubbery and perennial flowers to the covered front entrance, which is framed by fluted pilasters and tall sidelights.

The door opens into the sizable two-story entry foyer, to the right of which is the office and to the left is the formal living room. The office features a tall vaulted ceiling and is separated from the foyer by French doors. The entrance into the living room has sophisticated millwork and molding. From the living room there is a wide entryway into the formal dining room, which has wainscoting on the lower walls.

The white eat-in kitchen features a two-tiered center island with seating, granite counters, built-in desk area, and double ovens. The eat-in area has sliding doors to the patio and yard.

In the two-story family room, there is a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace, an interior balcony and two floors of windows — the custom stacked windows mentioned earlier, and French doors to the patio and yard. A pass-through area is perfect for setting up a bar when entertaining. A large mudroom contains a number of built-in cubbies, and provides access to the laundry room and the attached two-car garage.

This house has five bedrooms. The master suite is complete with custom closets - including a walk-in, a tall tray ceiling, a huge master bath with a jetted tub, shower, double vanity, and water closet, and a separate sitting room with French doors to a side yard. The remaining bedrooms are on the second floor, where there are two full baths, as well as large storage and linen closets.

On the finished lower level, there is flexible space; plenty of room to accommodate a media room, gym, and a recreation or play room.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Judy Michaelis of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-247-5000 or Judy.Michaelis@coldwellbankermoves.com.