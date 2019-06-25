On the Market / Colonial blends old world charm with modern living

The gray updated antique colonial house at 69 Whitney Street is the oldest on its street dating back to 1870.

WESTPORT — The Hurlbutt family was prominent in Colonial Connecticut with ties throughout the state, from Cromwell to Goshen, from Middletown to Wilton, and from Woodbury to Westport.

One of the Hurlbutt descendants, Betsy, owned property in the Roseville/North section of Westport that she sold to the Meier family. In 1870, they constructed a dwelling there that still stands at 69 Whitney St. near the corner of Roseville Road, although it has undergone significant updating and expansion through the years.

According to the Historic Resources Inventory, provided from the Westport Historic District Commission, “the remodeling in the Colonial Revival style is so complete and convincing that its original styling is unknown.”

The record says further that the central entrance of the house “has a Greek Revival frontispiece with pilasters and applied diamond decoration. The house is a good example of the academic Colonial Revival style.” To the right of the front entrance there is a plaque on display, provided by the Westport Historical Society, that identifies it as The Meier-Reynolds House circa 1870.

The gray, updated antique colonial house is the oldest on the street.

“Although Whitney was a dedicated road as early as 1856, there were no houses on it until after 1867, with the Meier’s house being the earliest,” the Historic Resources Inventory says. It further indicates that it remained in the Meier family (later spelled Myer) until 1937 when it was purchased by Edwin and Mary Reynolds, in whose ownership it remained until 1967.

Today, this eight-room, 2,681-squre-foot house is well-maintained and offers “the perfect blend of old world charm with modern day living,” according to the listing agent. Juxtaposed against its exposed beams, wide-planked floors, and original fireplace in the center chimney are the new Andersen windows, a new furnace, a water heater, and spacious spa-like master bath.

The house sits on an attractive 1.14-acre level and professionally landscaped property. There is no garage but there is plenty of off-street parking in the wide crushed stone driveway, from which a slate path leads to the front entrance, which is punctuated by a red door. That door opens into a wide center hall.

The formal living room has a coffered ceiling of exposed beams, probably hand-hewn considering their age. This is the room that also has the large wood-burning fireplace and a door to a screened porch. Off the center hall foyer there is an office with a half bath.

There is one exposed beam in the formal dining room, as well as chair railing. In the modern, fully equipped chef’s kitchen, the AGA range is as red as the front door in the otherwise neutral space, with white cabinetry and a soft beige ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen also features dark granite counter, a large farm sink, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer. The kitchen is open to a breakfast room that has a skylight, built-in cubbies, and a door to the screened porch. A side door opens to a mud room area and leads to the side and backyard.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a walk-in closet with built-in dresser drawers and other organizers, and the private bath with a double marble vanity, large shower, and soaking tub.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Updated Antique Colonial ADDRESS: 69 Whitney Street PRICE: $899,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 1.14-acre level property, professionally landscaped, generator, new Andersen windows, new furnace, new water heater, central and convenient location, original wide board flooring, exposed beams, one large wood-burning fireplace, skylights, walk-up attic, partially finished basement, oil heat, aluminum siding, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $709,000 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $11,954

Back on the first floor, the screened porch has a door to the backyard, which features a large patio area of crushed stone, a garden area, exterior lighting, and a shed. Perimeter gardens of mature shrubbery are framed by rocks, and tall trees provide privacy. The patio is ideal for entertaining with a sitting area and al fresco dining area.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Angela Chapman of Halstead Real Estate at 203-216-0692 or achapman@halstead.com.