In the dining room there is chair railing.

WESTPORT — There are houses that come on the market every five or ten years, the location seemingly a temporary destination related to a work assignment or a family’s desire to stay within an excellent school system for the duration of their children’s youth.

Then there are other houses that are rarely come on the market. Such is the story behind the Colonial Revival house at 283 Sturges Highway, known historically as the Purdy-Roy House. The current family has lived there for more than two decades and the two families before them also had lengthy tenures in this house.

It sits on a knoll in the Coleytown neighborhood and because of its vintage this house is included in The Historic Resources Inventory Form for the State of Connecticut Commission on Culture and Tourism. It was originally an early 20th century farmhouse when it was built on more than 40 acres in 1918, and possibly as early as 1907, according to thorough research of tax and other historic records that was conducted in September 2017 by Bob Weingarten, house historian for the Westport Museum for History & Culture - formerly the Westport Historical Society, and member of the Historic District Commission.

The house is included in the Historic Resources Inventory for the State of Connecticut Commission on Culture and Tourism, and an historic plaque designates it as a house of historic or architectural Importance.

Over time the land was sold and the house was expanded and improved. In the 1940s the property was beautifully landscaped and the stone retaining walls were added. In the 1970s the living room, adjacent patio, and a bedroom above, were added as was the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool.

In 2003-2004 the current family moved out for almost an entire year for a complete renovation and another expansion of the house. This project added the breakfast nook, family room, and the second floor master bedroom suite - including a large walk-in closet and dressing room. The gourmet eat-in kitchen was taken down to the studs and received all new cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Rather than discarding the original knotty pine cabinets, the owners installed them in the new shed in the garage.

In addition to preserving a portion of the original structure, this family also made sure to save a mural of the backyard on the wall of the stairway leading to the basement. It was painted by the daughter of Brian Mahoney, a previous owner.

During this renovation all the windows were replaced, bathrooms were gutted and rebuilt, and the heating and air conditioning systems were replaced. Many rooms are now wired for Ethernet and in-wall wired stereo speakers were added to the living, dining, kitchen and family room. In other words, this architectural grand dame, was brought into the 20th century.

“It is warm and accommodating, and exuberantly stylish - a rare combination,” according to the listing agent.

The house has 10 rooms, 4,762 square feet of living space, and generously proportioned rooms starting right from the sizable foyer, where an adjoining powder room sports an art glass sink. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace with tile inset, built-in cabinetry/bookcases, and French doors to the “Ladies’ terrace,” the agent said. The dining room can easily host 12 or 14 for formal feasts.

In the family room there is a wet bar with a wine refrigerator and dishwasher, built-ins including space for a home command center or homework station, and French doors to the bluestone patio and pergola entwined with wisteria. “It is the perfect place from which to watch the sun set through the trees … I love the quiet seclusion of our home, sitting on the back deck looking over the park-like landscaping you feel away from everything and everyone,” one of the owners said.

The first floor suite was designed for one of the owner’s mother, who lived with the family for more than a decade. The doors and bathroom are wheelchair-accessible. This room is perfect for an au pair suite or office.

On the second floor there are extra wide halls, and two master bedroom suites. The larger master looks over the terraced yard with classic stone walls, beautiful landscaping and private enclaves, seen through a wall of windows. This master features a sitting area, substantial walk-in-closet, and luxurious marbled bath. There are two other bedrooms with much larger closets than one would expect, the agent said.

The three-car garage was designed to be large enough to allow a Laser sailing dinghy or other small boats to be stored on their dollies, while leaving ample room for cars, and storage of seasonal and sporting equipment. “The center bay is Suburban-sized,” the owner said, as in a Chevy SUV. The shed/workroom in the garage allows for additional storage and supplies a space for wood-working and other projects.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Barbara Sweeney of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-451-6522 or bsweeney0102@gmail.com.