A space attached to the detached three-car garage could serve as an office, or as an art, exercise, yoga, or recording studio. On the Market: Colonial Contemporary in Weston offers a private, idyllic compound, scenic vistas

WESTON — Television stations have interjected programming and commercials with occasional 15- or 30-second clips of rain falling on leaves - an ad for an app inviting the viewing audience to enjoy a moment of calm.

The owners and co-listing agents of the colonial contemporary house at 14 Twelve O’Clock Road in Lower Weston know that “calm” can be achieved by simply “driving down the charming lane bordering an equestrian estate, and cross the picturesque stone bridge to behold this private, idyllic compound offering a recently-refreshed and sun-drenched country rambler complete with scenic vistas, sprawling terraces, and a gorgeous pool setting with cabana (with) sauna.”

This 4,642-square-foot taupe-colored house with black shutters and white trim was built in 1958 and was updated to make sure it was wonderfully compatible with today’s living and entertaining lifestyle. The two-acre level property contains a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, a cabana with a sauna, and a flagstone patio surrounded by a red brick sitting wall. Relax and entertain inside as well in the pub room which features a wet bar with a beverage refrigerator.

The house is not visible from the road. It is set well back from the road on a lightly wooded parcel that enjoys a wealth of privacy and serenity. Calmness continues just beyond the borders of this property. This house is within walking distance of the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, the Freeborn Trail, Devil’s Glen Park, 1,009-acre Trout Brook Valley Preserve, and Saugatuck Valley Trail, the latter being on Aquarian Water Company-owned property. These venues offer miles of hiking and bridle trails, including 14 miles of trails, ranging from easy to challenging, in the Trout Brook Valley Preserve, which is managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust.

Crow Hill Preserve, also within walking distance at the end of Wells Hill Road, has a 3.8-mile trail system. “In the late afternoon, ascend the blue and white trail and be awed by a double sunset over Popp Mountain,” according to the Aspetuck Land Trust website, which adds that this tree-covered preserve is “punctuated by classic Connecticut stone walls.”

Stone walls topped by lanterns mark the entrance to the 11-room main house. This property also enjoys a detached three-car garage with an attached heated and cooled flexible use space, which, as the agents said, awaits the next owner or owners’ creativity. It could serve as an office, or as an art, exercise, yoga, or recording studio.

There is an ample parking area in front of the house, which also features an inviting covered porch. Inside, there is an open floor plan. The comfortable family room features a quarried stone hearth flanked by glass-front cabinetry, and this room is open to the eat-in kitchen, which has granite counters, random-width pegged flooring, and a large casual eating area or breakfast room. Walk down several steps into the huge dining room, which has a ceramic tile floor. The dining room is open to the sun room, featuring three walls of windows and two ceiling fans, and an expansive stone porch looking over the pool area.

This house has five generously sized bedrooms; only the master suite is on the upper level, giving it much privacy. It has skylights and wall-to-wall carpeting. The other four bedrooms are on the main living level, including the in-law, au pair or guest suite. From there, a spiral staircase leads to the pub room and game or recreation room, which is rustically adorned in exposed brick, exposed beams, and ceramic tile floor.

“Lots to love at an incredible value in the most picturesque area of lower Weston,” the agents said.

