WESTON — Boredom began to set in after months of being home-bound due to the novel coronavirus and that had many people figuratively “climbing the walls” before the state began to reopen.

The residents of the gray colonial house at 12 Hunt Lane in lower Weston can climb a wall for fun, not in frustration. This Nantucket shingle-style home features its own climbing wall in the sizable, fully finished walk-out lower level. Safely practice climbing skills on the three walls and ceiling of this athletic apparatus, which is not dangerously high off the ground and the wall-to-wall carpeting provides some padding for those who might lose their footing.

The listing agent calls this house and its three-acre property: “The perfect sanctuary for indoor and outdoor living and entertaining.”

The house enjoys 5,037 square feet of living and entertaining space with an open floor plan that blends formal and casual spaces, one flowing seamlessly into the other. In the backyard there is a large paving stone terrace. The generously sized yard is plenty large for lawn games and sports activities, with ample room left over for installation of an in-ground swimming pool and gardening. There is a fenced vegetable garden, and there are three potential pool sites and designs drawn up by Glen Gate Company.

Adjacent to this property and within steps of this house is the 36-acre Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve, a popular local spot for hiking and dog walking, although the actual entrance to Tall Pines Preserve is on Twin Walls Lane across from the restored twin stonewalls, and the entrance to Taylor Woods Preserve is at the end of Fanton Road, so the quietude and privacy of this cul-de-sac is uninterrupted. Also nearby is the Newman-Poses Preserve in neighboring Westport, and it features walking trails as well that traverse woodlands and meadows along the Aspetuck River. Both preserved spaces are managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. The combined Weston preserves offer “a moderately challenging but short hike” of 45 to 60 minutes, according to the land trust website. The Newman-Poses Preserve is a great place for leisurely walking and bird-watching.

This house was built in 2000 and its guests are welcomed by attractive professional landscaping, flowering trees and the covered flagstone front porch. Inside, the freshly painted interior includes a sizable reception hall and 11 “spacious sun-filled rooms offering spectacular views of the grounds and nature preserve,” on three finished levels, the agent said. In the formal living room there is a marble fireplace. The formal dining room features dentil crown molding. In the first floor office there is a marble fireplace and hardwood flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern.

The family room is anchored by a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace and French doors to the raised patio. The family room is open to the gourmet kitchen, which features a center island/breakfast bar, custom inset cabinetry, granite counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a built-in desk area. High-end appliances include the six-burner Viking range.

Four of the five bedrooms are on the second floor. The master suite features tree top views, multiple closets, and a bath with double vanities, a soaking tub and large shower. One other bedroom is also en suite. Two others share a hall bath. Above the attached three-car garage there are two additional rooms accessed from the rear staircase. Potential uses for these multiple use rooms include a possible home office, yoga or meditation space, craft room, art studio, recording studio or guest accommodations.

The fifth bedroom is on the lower level, where there is also a game room, exercise room, and full bath, which provides the possibility of an in-law or au pair suite.

Virtual and in-person showings are available. For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Debbie Rehr of Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-247-6325 or debbie.rehr@compass.com.