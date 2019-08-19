On the Market: Classic colonial close to hiking trails

The white colonial house at 202 Georgetown Road sits on a property of 5.5-acres near Devil’s Den Nature Preserve. The white colonial house at 202 Georgetown Road sits on a property of 5.5-acres near Devil’s Den Nature Preserve. Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: Classic colonial close to hiking trails 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Classic fieldstone walls, an old-fashioned horse tie, and tall, majestic trees are the first to greet visitors to the impressive estate of nearly six acres at 202 Georgetown Road in the northern reaches of Weston.

The long paved driveway does not travel in a straight line to the house. Rather, it wends its way across the sweeping landscape of the massive front lawn, making its way to the 11-room white colonial house with black shutters and all its amenities.

The house is set very well back from the main road, which takes motorists into the center of Weston in one direction, into the Georgetown shopping district along Route 7 in the opposite direction, and also into Cannondale, the latter two in neighboring Wilton.

Yes, this house enjoys convenient proximity to shopping and restaurants and the Cannondale train station, while also having a wealth of privacy. That privacy is augmented by the property’s location near the Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, the largest tract of protected land in densely developed Fairfield County, according to the Weston Historical Society website. The 1,756-acre preserve contains 20 miles of hiking and cross-country skiing trails, part of the extended 70-mile Saugatuck Valley Trails System.

After an afternoon of hiking, residents of this house can soothe their muscles by taking a relaxing swim in their own heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with a cabana.

Among the other attractive amenities is the guest house, which is a rare legal rental, according to the listing agent. It could also serve as an in-law apartment. It has a living area, kitchen, bedroom, full bath, and a fireplace with a wood stove insert.

The freshly painted main house was built in 1941 and has a slate roof, three fireplaces, and 3,512 square feet of living space. The door at the covered front entrance has sidelights and opens into the long foyer. The formal front-to-back living room has a fireplace.

Real Estate Listings

The dining room has wainscoting on the lower walls. The attractive, updated eat-in kitchen features a slate tile floor, a floor-to-ceiling red brick fireplace with a rounded hearth, a center island/breakfast bar topped in butcher’s block, Viking appliances, and French doors to the bluestone patio. The wall next to the wood-burning fireplace is covered with chalkboard paint on which the current owners have left a message for the next owners: “Welcome Home.”

In the sunny sitting room, there is a wall of windows and two sets of French doors on opposing walls leading to the 5.5-acre level grounds. Outside, the slate terrace faces the nature preserve, its thick woodlands augmenting the privacy of this setting.

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms with substantial storage and updated baths. The master suite features a sitting room, dressing room, walk-in closet, and private bath. One of the other bedrooms has a fireplace. Above the attached two-car garage is a spacious bedroom with built-in shelving, window seat, a cathedral ceiling, and beams. This room has a half bath and could be a playroom or office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 202 Georgetown Road, Weston PRICE: $799,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: 5.55-acre level property, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with cabana and new filtration system, flagstone patio, guest cottage (a legal rental), exterior lighting; just six minutes from the Cannondale train station, town center and award-winning public schools; proximity to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, slate roof, freshly painted, cable - available, skylights, three fireplaces, stone walls, shed, only about five minutes to Georgetown shopping district, only about 12 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, attached two-car garage, private well, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, pull-down attic stairs, partial unfinished basement, five bedrooms, two full and two half updated baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $698,030 MILL RATE: 28.91 mills TAXES: $22,595

This combination of features is hard to find at any price in Weston and this property is “priced to sell,” according to the listing agent.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Todd David Miller of Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-257-9909 or todddavidmiller@gmail.com.