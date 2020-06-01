On the Market: Classic Colonial in Weston features privacy, convenience

In the formal dining room there is a marble fireplace and chair railing. In the formal dining room there is a marble fireplace and chair railing. Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: Classic Colonial in Weston features privacy, convenience 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WESTON — If it’s true that New Yorkers are fleeing the density of Manhattan for the open space and generous square-footage of Fairfield County addresses, then the yellow colonial house with black shutters at 1 Waterbury Street in the Lower Weston neighborhood should be high on the list of considerations.

This classic colonial house features 12 spacious rooms and 5,315 square feet of living space on a 2.16-acre level and secluded property, yet conveniently close to the center of town, and only about an hour from New York City for those who might want to commute. The house is only one mile from the award-winning public schools, public library, Peter’s Market, and an auto repair shop and gas station. It is within easy walking distance of the municipal Bisceglie Park and its ballfields, and a very short distance from Lachat Town Farm, the 1,756-acre Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and its miles of hiking trails, and the Rolling Hills Country Club and golf course, the latter of which is in neighboring Wilton.

Sitting on the large, open front lawn is an old stone well; a feature reminiscent of an earlier time but this house was built in 1986 and, according to the listing agent, “The spaces are perfectly tailored to today’s lifestyle with stunning light-filled rooms, which open to the outdoors; perfect for entertaining and comfortable family living.”

A long slate path leads to the formal front entrance, where a red door is framed by sidelights and attractive molding, including an arched entablature depicting a setting sun and its rays. The door opens into the sizable reception hall, which features two recessed areas for displays of vases, floral arrangements or statuary. The unique part about this foyer is that the staircase to the second floor is not immediately visible as one enters the house. Straight ahead are two columns in the entryway into the family room. One must turn around and face the front door to bring into view two more columns and the two staircases to the second floor, one on either side of the front door.

The family room features a stone fireplace, tall multi-paned windows, a wet bar, and sliding doors to the patio and landscaped grounds. In the formal living room there is another fireplace, this one with a decorative mantel. This room also features more columns and two sets of sliding doors topped with arched transoms to the large wood deck. There is a third fireplace in the study or library, which also has a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

In the formal dining room there is a marble fireplace, chair railing, and three sets of French doors. One set accesses the gourmet eat-in kitchen, where there is a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, dry bar, pantry, and ceramic tile backsplash with decorative tile inserts. There is also a double stainless sink.

On the second floor there are six bedrooms. The elegant and spacious master suite features a red brick wood-burning fireplace, sitting area, oversized walk-in closet, and a large, luxurious master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub and large glass shower with a built-in bench and white ceramic subway tile backsplash with a decorative tile insert. A separate wing with two bedrooms and a full bath is an ideal in-law or au-pair suite.

The partially finished basement provides room for a playroom or media room and it also has ample storage.

Real Estate Listings

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Christine F. Oleynick of Keller Williams Prestige Properties at 203-912-9712 or christineo@kw.com.