WESTPORT — Get out the punch bowl. Summer is almost upon us, and that means people will be spending more time outdoors and picnicking in the backyard or at the beach.

The white clapboard colonial house at 29 Punch Bowl Drive has a large, tiered wood deck where its homeowners are likely to spend much time relaxing, grilling and casually dining and entertaining. They can also sit by the pond that is located at the far end of this attractive corner lot comprising 1.74 acres.

Despite its location — along Cross Highway on one side — this is a rather private setting because of the bordering fieldstone wall and the mature trees and shrubbery that dot the level and gently sloping property. The low-maintenance landscaping includes perennial gardens, boxwood and azalea bushes and topiaries.

This 3,318-square-foot house is part of the Hockanum/Cob neighborhood, which is not well traveled except by residents, so people take advantage of the quiet streets. They ride bikes, jog, walk their dogs, and trick-or-treaters still go from house to house.

The home’s proximity to town amenities is also a benefit. It is only minutes from the Merritt Parkway, and it is convenient to downtown Westport and the Post Road (Route 1).

Although the house was originally built in 1963, it has recently undergone a total renovation which gave it a major update. The work included the creation of a new lower level office and media room with a dry bar and shiplap on the walls. The house also contains disability access features including 32-inch minimum door widths, closet bars that are 15 to 48-inches off the floor, and hallways that are 36-plus-inches wide.

A long, crushed stone driveway leads to an ample parking area. A winding slate path goes to the front door, which opens into the true center hall, which continues to the back of the house where there is a door to the deck and backyard.

To the right, the sizable front-to-back formal living room has the home’s only fireplace, as well as two built-in desk areas and a window seat. To the left is the formal dining room, which has painted paneling on the lower two-thirds of the walls and an elegant-yet-bold patterned wallpaper above it.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 29 Punch Bowl Drive PRICE: $1,139,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.74-acre largely level and gently sloping property, corner lot, pond, pond views, large wood deck, patio, porch, partially fenced property, more than 325K in renovations, easy access to the Merritt Parkway, minutes to downtown Westport, short walk to the train shuttle, walking distance to Bedford Middle and Staples High schools, new windows, low energy costs, extra insulation, whole house generator, Thermopane windows, two bars, wine cellar, new lower level office and media room, disability access features, one fireplace, skylights, attached under house two-car garage, oversized lot with room for pool, central air conditioning, 50-gallon water heater tank, oil heat, full partially finished walk-out basement, pull-down attic stairs, five bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $683,400 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $11,522

In the kitchen there are granite counters, a center island/breakfast bar, marble backsplash, ceramic tile flooring made to resemble wood, and high-end appliances including a Viking Professional six-burner range with a griddle and a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

From there, step down into the spacious family or great room, which has a vaulted ceiling, skylights, numerous windows — some topped with transoms, and sliding doors to the deck. There is also a dry bar area with a wine refrigerator, counter, and stemware storage. Off the kitchen, there is a powder room with a basket-weave patterned floor with three types of marble.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms. The fourth bedroom is on finished the lower level. The master suite has a bead board and milled beam ceiling, walk-in closet with sliding barn-style doors, one accent wall with a subtle and elegant wall covering, and private bath with a trough-style sink and shower with rain showerhead.

In the lower level there is plenty of storage in the mechanical room. Between the good-sized laundry room and bedroom is a dry bar with a beverage refrigerator. In the media room there is a built-in projector and large screen.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Jackie Seawright of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-243-6697 or jackie.seawright@cbmoves.com.