The ranch house at 41 Fanton Hill Road has 2,472 square feet of living space including five bedrooms.

WESTON — When the current owners of the gray ranch at 41 Fanton Hill Road were searching for a place to call home decades ago, the corporate transferees from New York City set certain criteria.

They wanted a friendly neighborhood, affordability and well-rated schools. They found this nearly four-acre property, one that provided open lawn for play as well as woods to explore in their own backyard and down the street.

This house in the Lower Weston Neighborhood is within easy walking distance of the popular 17-acre Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve, a popular place for hiking and dog walking. Not far beyond that is the Newman-Poses Preserve in neighboring Westport.

“Our neighborhood is peaceful and at the same time engaging,” the owners said. They also appreciate the home’s proximity to the centers of Westport and Weston, the border of Fairfield, and Weston schools and the public library only three miles away.

They were also drawn to this eight-room house, which is deceptively diminutive in appearance from the exterior view but quite spacious inside. It has 2,472 square feet of living space including five bedrooms.

“It wasn’t the cookie-cutter type we often encountered in our search but was appealing from its character and adaptability to use,” the owners said. They had ideas of their own to update the house and implemented a “steady plan of improvements.”

“This meticulously appointed and sophisticated ranch-style home retains the charm of its 1930s roots while offering many modern updates,” according to the listing agent. Among those improvements are the updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, a renovated den/bedroom with cathedral ceilings, and refinished hardwood floors throughout.

There are two driveways that provide access to this property, one in front with parking for several cars, and another that leads to back of home and the attached under house two-car garage. Instead of a typical foyer, the front door of this house opens into a brightly lit sunroom with a built-in window seat that the owners call “a favorite spot in the home to relax, talk, or enjoy a good book.”

From there, step up into the spacious formal living room, which features a fireplace and a wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in display and book shelving.

The formal dining room has decorative molding, a built-in hutch, new pine flooring, wainscoting on the lower walls, and a pass-through into the updated galley-like kitchen, which has custom cabinetry, a breakfast bar, granite counters, new wood flooring, and stainless appliances including a gas range.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Ranch ADDRESS: 41 Fanton Hill Road, Weston PRICE: $644,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 3.69-acre level property, two driveways, exterior lighting, new stone patio, professionally landscaped, one fireplace, in-law or au pair space available, walking distance to the Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve, very close to the Newman-Poses Preserve in Westport and Brett Woods Open Space in Fairfield, only five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Westport beach rights; only minutes away from Weston Center, public schools, Westport shopping and trains in Westport and Wilton; less than three miles to the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, new roof in 2009, ceiling fans, newly refinished flooring, attached under house two-car garage, partial unfinished basement with hatchway, attic, plenty of room for a pool and tennis court, natural gas heat, new septic tank installed in March 2019, private well, stone walls, five bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $417,200 MILL RATE: 29.39 mills TAXES: $13,505

One bedroom, which is currently used as a den, features a vaulted ceiling, a ceiling fan, bay window, full bath, and French doors to the stone patio with a stone sitting wall. Another bedroom, currently used as an office, features a Dutch door.

The yard offers plenty of room for a pool and tennis court.

The owners say Weston is a great place to live. It offers affordable housing, quality of life, proximity to shopping and cultural activities, an excellent school system, and enjoyable people.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Karen Hagen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-856-8028 or karen.hagen@cbmoves.com.