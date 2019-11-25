On the Market: Charming colonial with room to garden

WESTPORT — More than three dozen historic homes dot Kings Highway North, first known as King Street when it was laid out in 1672, according to the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation.

“The path of the Old Kings Highway ... (was) constructed at the behest of the governors of the New York and Connecticut colonies, (and) it facilitated communication between New York and Boston,” its website says.

The site refers to this roadway as “the spine” of the Kings Highway North Historic District, the town’s the oldest and largest historic district. It was established as a local historic district in 1972 and was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998, according to the Westport Historical Society.

It comprises other streets and houses, among them a yellow antique colonial farmhouse at 45 Kings Highway North on the corner of Woodside Avenue in the Old Hill neighborhood. This 2,402-square-foot, well-maintained house offers a glimpse into the distant past while serving the lifestyle of modern families. It was built in 1780 and has retained some of that early charm even though it has received updates and renovations to bring it into the current time period. Just this year, a new boiler/hot water tank was installed in the home’s full, unfinished basement.

A welcoming covered front porch runs the length of the house and is the perfect place to sit a while, relax and wave as neighbors pass by. The half-acre level backyard offers an opportunity for flower and vegetable gardening. The current owners enjoyed such a hobby and have a large fenced garden at the far end of the yard. The owners have detailed documentation of what they have planted and where in the vegetable garden.

There is a barn that could be renovated to create two garage bays and still have room as a potting and storage shed. It also has stairs to a second floor.

For potential homebuyers who need a home office, this property features a free-standing 12-by-12-foot cottage. It has French doors that opens from the driveway side and another door on the opposite wall that opens to the backyard’s flagstone patio area and back to the main house. This would also make an ideal art studio because of the amount of natural light it gets. For those with children, this is an ideal playhouse.

Some would say this house is in an ideal location, even though it sits along a well-traveled road. The commuter shuttle bus to the Saugatuck Metro-North train station stops almost right outside the front door on the corner of Kings Highway North and Woodside Avenue. It’s like having your own personal door-to-door commuter service.

This house is also within walking distance of downtown shops and restaurants, Kings Highway Elementary School, the newly renovated Westport Public Library and the Levitt Pavilion. In front of the house there is a sidewalk, which many houses in town do not have. The house is a very short traveling distance to the Post Road (Route 1) in the opposite direction for grocery shopping, gas stations and a large cinema complex. At the far end of Woodside Avenue is Earthplace nature center.

A bit of “nature” is celebrated at the back door of this house, where there is a bell topped with a decorative bird, and the door knocker depicts a bird whose beak “pecks” to knock with the assistance of a human hand.

The house itself offers nine spacious rooms, most with original wide-planked wood floors. Look closely at the floor in the dining room. A previous owner placed roping between the boards to improve insulation. In the formal dining and living rooms there are fireplaces into which have been installed top-of-the-line Waterford wood-burning stoves that the listing agent says “keep this home cozy and fuel efficient.” In the good-size updated eat-in kitchen, there are granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Antique Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 45 Kings Highway North PRICE: $799,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 0.51-acre level property, corner lot, barn, cottage studio or playhouse, fenced vegetable garden, white picket gates, historic house in a historic district, original wide-planked wood flooring, two wood burning stoves, flagstone patio, covered front porch, sidewalk; walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants, Kings Highway Elementary School and the Levitt Pavilion; proximity to Earthplace nature center, just minutes via minibus to the Saugatuck Metro North train station, a short drive to the beach, pre-wired for cable, natural gas heat, 40-gallon water heater tank, public water connection, public sewer system, pull-down attic stairs, attic fan, full unfinished basement, stone walls, four bedrooms, two full baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $500,900 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $8,445

On the second floor, one of the four bedrooms has been converted into a large walk-in closet with organizers for the master bedroom. It could easily be returned to a bedroom if necessary.

Those shy about considering the purchase of a historic home should note that while the exterior must be preserved, alterations can be made to a home’s interior.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Lainie Floyd of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 917-903-6275 or lfloyd@williampitt.com.