WESTON — Hidden Hill Road in Lower Weston got its name for a reason. It is well hidden off a one-way street, River Road, which is not well traveled except by its residents. Hidden Hill, not to be confused with Hidden Meadow nearby, is a cul-de-sac that meanders through a lightly wooded area high above the Saugatuck River.

Just off the right fork of this roadway is a fascinating property of almost 3 acres, possibly tied to Weston history, and it’s worth seeking out. The beige Cape Cod-style farmhouse at 13 Hidden Hill Road belongs to the 20th and 21st centuries, having been built in 1930 and updated in the new millennium. The property itself may have once been part of the Coley family farm.

According to the Weston Historical Society website, the Coley family had a homestead that “dates back to the early 19th century and once included more than 100 acres of farmland and meadows roughly bounded by Weston Road on the east, Broad Street on the south, Briar Oak Road on the north and Cavalry Road on the west. This property falls just outside that rough boundary, and the current owners have found several rusted components to antique farm equipment and a wagon suggesting farming activity.

Today, the Coley Homestead is the home of the Weston Historical Society at 104 Weston Road, within walking distance of the Hidden Hill house. Also within easy reach by vehicle is the center of Weston, including the public schools, public library, market, gas station/auto repair shop, and other amenities.

“We’ve made round trips to Peter’s and back in under 15 minutes,” one owner said.

Although this eight-room house was constructed about 90 years ago, it does have elements of a house from an earlier vintage.

“Original hand-hewn chestnut beams (in the living room) believed to have been salvaged from the pre-existing Coley Farmstead, provide the charm of yesteryear and blend seamlessly with many recent upgrades to suit today’s lifestyle,” according to the co-listing agents.

“We love how the house blends old and new and it is so cozy and comfortable yet bright and airy being perched on top of Hidden Hill Road,” one of the owners said, adding, “We cleared over six-tenths of an acre of woods to expose the 150-year-old stone walls, which are exactly the way they were the year they were built, so cool. We also love walking in the lot above the yard and exploring the view that the highpoint of the property offers. It could be a great spot for a small patio or epic tree house and zip-line and sledding hill. ... In the winter, we have a wonderful view and after a rainstorm you can hear the Saugatuck River going over the waterfall down below.”

This property feels like a vacation retreat, while offering all the comforts of year-round living. It features a heated in-ground concrete swimming pool, a large fire pit that the owners call “the largest fire pit in Weston,” and a deck. The yard is thoughtfully landscaped with a large array of perennials including five types of hydrangea, winter berry, daffodils and shrubbery.

“We love tending the vegetable garden and have had great success with tomatoes, peppers, asparagus, pumpkins, cucumbers, eggplant, watermelon, peas and lots of weeds,” one owner said.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Cape Cod Farmhouse ADDRESS: 13 Hidden Hill Road, Weston PRICE: $689,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 2.8-acre level and gently sloping property, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, storage barn, heated in-ground concrete swimming pool, large fire pit, deck, vegetable garden, flexible floor plan, wet bar, one fireplace, just minutes from the Merritt Parkway; easy walk to the Norfield Grange, Weston Historical Society, and Keene Park; close to the center of Weston, public schools, Weston Public Library, and Peter’s Weston Market; not far from the center of Westport, generator-ready, programmable thermostat, storm windows, Thermopane windows,pre-wired for cable, attached under house two-car garage, workshop, stone walls, zoned central air conditioning, oil heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, private well, shed, Westport beach rights, attic, partial basement, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $402,930 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $13,043

The barn on the property is used for storage and yard equipment but could be a potting shed, converted into additional garage bays to augment the attached underhouse two-car garage, or perhaps even a she-shed.

“We also love how easy it is to host large gatherings here with ample parking on the meadow below the barn. We’ve had 60-person parties here without a single car on the road,” an owner said.

The interior of the 2,354-square-foot house features a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms and central air. The home’s only fireplace is found in the living room and comprises red brick. In the formal dining room there is a cathedral ceiling, wet bar, shiplap on the lower walls, and sliding doors to the yard. All of the rooms have hardwood flooring. The rooms in which there is wall-to-wall carpeting all have hardwood floors underneath.

One of the four bedrooms could be used as an office. It has a built-in desk area with shelving, and another space also features a long built-in desk area that makes the perfect homework area, craft area and gift-wrapping station.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Meredith DeRosa and Lori Elkins Ferber of William Pitt Sotheby’s International; DeRosa at 203-952-3537 or mderosa@williampitt.com, and Ferber at 203-247-0450 or lori.elkins@williampitt.com.