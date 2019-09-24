On the Market: Cape Cod-style home on quiet cul-de-sac

WESTPORT — Kings Highway North, the oldest and largest historic district in town, was established as a local historic district in 1972 and it was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998, according to the Westport Historical Society.

The “highway” and several streets off of it contain many historic homes deemed worthy of preserving.

Not all the houses in this Old Hill neighborhood date back to the 18th and 19th centuries. There is a mix of house styles and vintages, among them a Cape Cod/revival colonial house at 4 Nutmeg Lane.

This house dates back to 1930, when it was first built on a 0.38-acre level property. Years later, an addition was constructed giving the house an attached heated garage with three deep bays with room for five vehicles and a large in-law or au pair suite above it.

While the house does not date back as far as many others in this quintessentially old Westport neighborhood, it does features some authentic architectural elements including rough-hewn exposed ceiling beams, wide plank chestnut flooring, original hardware, and tongue-in-groove paneled walls. Yet it also enjoys modern features including spacious rooms, sizable closets, bluestone patios in the front and rear, a sauna, and wet bar. There is also room to expand the house beyond its current 5,346 square feet.

“The discerning buyer who prefers the archetype over a copy will delight in this home. Move right in or customize this colonial, and you'll have one of Westport's gems, in a picture-perfect neighborhood,” according to the listing agent.

The Coast Guard Gray-colored house with black shutters and a distinctive cerulean blue front door is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years. This is a rare opportunity to locate to a quiet cul-de-sac of only seven houses where the neighbors espouse an “I’ve got your back” attitude, according to the current owners Joan and Ben Koether.

They said the island at the end of the cul-de-sac is a “perfect playground for active imaginations.” They appreciate so much about the neighborhood, their house and the yard. They are an easy walk or bike ride to the center of town less than a mile away. They can travel through streets lined with historic homes en route to shopping and restaurants, the newly renovated Westport Public Library and the Levitt Pavilion. They are also close to Earthplace nature center.

A gas lantern lights the path to the front door, which opens into the traditional center hall. Inside, the rooms are spacious and can accommodate parties and celebrations “with ease and graciousness,” according to the owners. They also said of the large second floor apartment, “Without carpet or furniture (it) has seen more than a few dances.”

In the formal living room, the brick fireplace features an unusual hunting symbol and a soapstone hearth. According to some websites, many fireplaces were adorned with hidden symbols.

French doors lead from the living room into a sunroom with three walls of windows and sliding doors to the backyard and patio with a built-in grill. The sizable formal dining room accesses the kitchen and family room, where there is a fireplace, wet bar, skylight, French doors and another door to the yard and patio. There is a study on the main level.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms and a large den. The master suite in the main part of the house has a private bath. The apartment features a kitchenette, great room and master bedroom with a double-sided gas log fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a marble bath, and an office.

The Koethers have left a message for the next owners: “We hope you will enjoy this beautiful home as much as we have over the past 50 years,” adding, “The best things about memories is making them.”

This is a house full of memories waiting for the next owners to start making their own.

There will be a public open house on Sept. 29, from 1 to 3 pm.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Barbara Sweeney of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-451-6522 or basw@optonline.net.