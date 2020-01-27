On the Market: Beautifully lanscaped raised ranch in Westport

WESTPORT — This time of year, it’s difficult to appreciate the landscaping and lawns of houses that are on the market.

Until winter cold gives way to spring greenery, prospective homebuyers will have to imagine how the front lawn at 3 Ruta Court will look.

It’s worth waiting for. The “welcome mat” in front of the tan-colored raised ranch comprises Zoysia grass, which is described by several websites as a beautiful, tough, dense, heat and drought-tolerant lawn that can stand up to heavy foot traffic. One website said Zoysia grass is popular for use on golf-course fairways and tees, and another said its thick carpet is like “velvet.”

This house is rather durable as well. It was built in 1964, has been well-cared for and is move-in ready. The house features eight rooms and 2,507 square feet of living space on two levels. It sits on a level parcel of just over a half an acre in the Long Lots neighborhood just around the corner from the Post Road East (Route 1).

This location places the house within an easy walk to the local diner, restaurants, Starbucks, Walgreens, and other retail shops, while at the same time offering the privacy of its quiet cul-de-sac.

Beyond the backyard of this house there is a newly constructed housing development with luxury townhouses, studios and one-bedroom apartments for rent. It is an ideal location for an aging parent, giving the owners of this house the privacy they want with the peace of mind of knowing that mom and dad are only steps away.

This housing complex is visible this time of year but come spring when the leaves are out, the border of trees at the far end of the rear yard will serve as a privacy screen.

A slate path lined in Belgium block leads to the two-story front porch with tall columns. The front door is framed by sidelights and a transom. Inside, there is an open floor plan — great for living and entertaining, hardwood flooring — including refinished flooring on the main level, and recessed lighting with new LED bulbs. On the main living level the living room features a fireplace with a raised hearth and a bow window. In the dining room there are sliding doors to a raised wood deck/balcony.

The renovated kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, double stainless sinks and white cabinetry, some with glass-front doors, under-cabinet lighting, and high-end appliances including a Bosch six-burner gas range.

There are four bedrooms in this house, three of them on the upper level. The master suite is on the main level and features a sitting area, walk-in closet with organizers, and private bath with a jetted tub and large shower with white ceramic subway tile. The other two share a hall bath.

The fourth bedroom is on the lower level, where there the family room is also found. The family room has a fireplace against a floor-to-ceiling wall of brick painted white, recessed bookshelves, and sliding doors to the patio under the deck. There is also a playroom/work out area. The bedroom could be used as an office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Raised Ranch ADDRESS: 3 Ruta Court PRICE: $869,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.52-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, raised wood deck, Thermopane windows, easy walking distance to Post Road East (Route 1) restaurants and shops, easy commute to I-95, only minutes to Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park, open floor plan, two fireplaces, large finished walk-out lower level, pull-down attic stairs, attached under house two-car garage, central air conditioning, zoned natural gas heat, new driveway installed two years ago, new gutter system with leaf guard, ample storage space, public water connection and sewer system, shed, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $545,100 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $9,190

The bedroom on the lower level also has a recessed bookshelf, and the full bath on this level was recently renovated.