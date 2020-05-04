On the Market: Beautifully crafted Westport colonial offers a symphony of amenities

WESTPORT — Tanglewood Music Center is nestled in the scenic Berkshires Hills of western Massachusetts in the charming village of Lenox, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937.

A second noteworthy Lenox is the fine china company, “founded in 1889 with a singular vision to set the highest standards for quality, artistry and beauty. We bring a rich history of craftsmanship to modern day life; where families and friends gather to celebrate using pieces that are versatile and timeless,” according to its website.

Descriptions of Tanglewood Music Center, and both iterations of Lenox, can be combined to describe the natural wood-colored colonial house at 4 Tanglewood Lane. This beautifully crafted, arts and craft-inspired house in the Old Hill neighborhood is a symphony of amenities. The Energy Star-rated house was built in 2005 to the highest standards for quality, artistry and beauty; it is versatile, timeless, and suited perfectly for modern day life.

The listing agent calls it an “architectural showpiece … a true Westport gem on a private lane,” with a Gunite in-ground swimming pool on its level property of just over one acre. Its professional landscaping includes perennial garden accents, and there is a rustic path to the neighborhood pond. This house is also within very easy walking distance of Earthplace The Nature Discovery Center and the Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum. The 62-acre wildlife sanctuary and 12-acre arboretum feature several walking trails including the Newman-Woodward Trail, named for Westport’s beloved couple and Academy Award-winners, the late Paul Newman and his wife Joanne Woodward.

Although the center is temporarily closed to live events, the grounds — including walking trails — are open from dawn to dusk, year round, free of charge.

The 6,446-square-foot house is welcoming from its covered porch and throughout its 14 rooms. Arts and crafts influences are found at the front entrance where there is a decorative stained glass window by the front door and a similar window in the foyer. The style continues in the balusters and large round finials of the staircase to the second floor. The living room features a two-story vaulted ceiling with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace flanked by built-in shelving, and an interior balcony.

In the nearly banquet-sized formal dining room there is a coffered ceiling and wainscoting on the lower walls. The custom gourmet eat-in kitchen features a large center island, farm sink, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The casual dining area or breakfast nook sits in a rounded turret and features a semi-circular built-in banquette, two-story windows, and a door to a raised wood deck. The family room has a fireplace, a wall of built-in bookshelves, and a door to the same deck.

There are two bedrooms on the main level and three more on the second floor. The master bedroom suite features a tall, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, sitting area, and a large, luxurious private bath.

On the lower level there is a game/recreation room with a fireplace, built-ins, entertainment center, and tile floor.

In the backyard, the paving stone patio features a built-in outdoor kitchen.

For more information or to make a private appointment to see the house contact Lynn Fraund of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-434-8585 or lfraund@williampitt.com.