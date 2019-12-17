On the Market: Bayberry Lane home a lucky find

The gray contemporary house at 49 Bayberry Lane features eight rooms and 4,015 square feet of living space. The gray contemporary house at 49 Bayberry Lane features eight rooms and 4,015 square feet of living space. Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close On the Market: Bayberry Lane home a lucky find 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — “Tradition holds that when one receives a bayberry candle as a gift from a friend, then burns the candle on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve (allowing the candle to burn itself out), they will receive good luck, good health, and much wealth,” according to the Yankee Candle website.

The tradition dates back at least to the Colonial era, and the website for the Old Farmer’s Almanac includes this poem: “A bayberry candle/ Burned to the socket/ Brings food and larder/And gold to the pocket.” “Another tradition says that if you burn a bayberry candle all the way down on New Year’s Eve, you will have good fortune throughout the coming year,” that same website says.

Perhaps prospective homeowners should wonder if purchasing a home on Bayberry Lane would bring good luck for a lifetime. There are currently a handful of Bayberry Lane homes on the market including the gray contemporary house at 49 Bayberry Lane in the Long Lots neighborhood. The 4,015-square-foot house is on the market for the first time in 34 years. It sits on a lightly wooded property of 1.21 acres that is nicely landscaped to enhance its appearance and privacy. It features mature trees and shrubbery including holly bushes and rhododendrons. Many of the plantings are deer resistant.

The house features solar panels, newer energy-efficient windows and a generator.

This house and property invite indoor-outdoor living with many amenities, including a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with an electric cover, a hot tub on the large wood deck, a paving stone patio, and a tennis court. While the latter needs a bit of work, it is worth it for the hours of recreation is will provide. The estimated restoration cost is reasonable, according to the listing agent.

At one time, the property was conducive to horses, and there is still a barn with stalls located in front of the house. The property is no longer suitable for horses but the barn can be used for storage, although there is also ample storage inside. With approval from town planning and zoning officials, perhaps this barn could be converted into a home office or art studio. It apparently has electricity but no plumbing.

Real Estate Listings

The house, built in 1982, sits well back from the roadway at the top of the circular driveway, where a wide flagstone path leads to the covered front entrance. Paneled French doors open into the eight-room house, first entering the spacious two-story living room. It features a gas log fireplace, skylights, vaulted ceiling, interior balcony, and large picture windows from which to enjoy views of the grounds. The living room is open to the dining room, which has sliding doors to the deck and pool.

In the sizable, updated gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, glass tile backsplash and high-end appliances, including a Jenn-Air refrigerator. Some of the cabinets feature doors that open up rather than out. There is also a wet bar area with a beverage refrigerator.

The kitchen is open to the family room, which features a gas-fueled fireplace built into the wall, a built-in desk area, a casual eat-in area, and sliding doors to the part of the deck that has a built-in, sunken hot tub. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with a utility sink and pantry closet, and access to the attached two-car garage.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 49 Bayberry Lane PRICE: $899,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 1.21-acre level and gently sloping property, tennis court, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, hot tub, deck, exterior lighting, patio, former horse barn, newer energy efficient windows, deer resistant plantings, solar panels, full house generator, audio system, pre-wired for cable, two wet bars, open floor plan, circular driveway, lightly wooded and partially fenced property, close to Christie’s Country Store and Rolnick Observatory, proximity to Post Road (Route 1) and downtown Westport, easy commuting distance to the Merritt Parkway, close to local schools, two fireplaces, skylights, attached two-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, full partially finished walk-out basement, pull-down attic stairs, four bedrooms and three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $851,000 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $14,348

This house has four bedrooms, all on the upper level. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling with skylights and a ceiling fan, a huge walk-in closet with access doors on both ends of the room, and a private bath with a large jetted tub.

The substantial partially finished walk-out lower level has a large recreation or game room with an exercise area and a full bath. There is also a wet bar with a long counter and sliding doors to the side yard.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact David Weber KMS Partners and Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-451-7888 or david.weber@compass.com.