WESTPORT — Surrounded by a nature preserve and with Sherwood Island State Park across Mill Pond, it’s no wonder 17 Meadow Lane is currently the home of award-winning marine artist Leonard Mizerek.

Built in the 1920s and completely renovated in the 1980s, the original beach cottage was expanded to a 1,513-square-foot, year-round property by the previous owner, an architect, who took advantage of light and water views from nearly every window.