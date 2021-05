WESTPORT — The job of an architect often hinges on pleasing others. So the one who lived at 2 Bluewater Hill South jumped at the chance to create her backyard workspace built to her own whimsical specifications.

The statement studio caught the eye of Architectural Digest, which compared the angular wood, steel and glass building to the Superman clan’s icy cave on Krypton in a 2008 article.

And despite deviating sharply from the home’s more traditional style, the pair’s shared lines complement each other on this tranquil property, said Sue Lieberman, founder/partner at The Riverside Realty Group.

“2 Bluewater Hill South is truly an oasis,” Lieberman said. “There is so much natural sunlight throughout the home and the landscape is just so beautiful.”

Built in 2001 on one of the stately streets above Compo Beach, this 5,700-square-foot home has six bedrooms and six full baths. The one-acre property offers professional landscaping and natural light that blends well with the spacious floor plan.

The entry leads to a casually formal living room with a fireplace and an open floor plan including a first-floor bedroom or office. A sleek gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook flows into the family room, dining room and sun porch that overlooks the saltwater pool, spa and the studio-turned-pool house, which won an international Architecture MasterPrize competition in the Architectural Design/Small Architecture category.

Upstairs, the master suite offers nine-foot ceilings, a fireplace and views of Long Island Sound. There are four additional en suite bedrooms and an ample balcony.

A walk-out lower level offers entertaining and recreation space with French doors to a large limestone patio. Two grill areas are available for al fresco cooking and dining on the upper terrace.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary Colonial ADDRESS: 2 Bluewater Hill South PRICE: $5,750,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 5,700 square feet of living space, saltwater pool and cabana, two fireplaces, three-car garage, central air, security system, homeowner's association for recreation and road maintenance SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,741,800 MILL RATE: 16.710 TAXES: $45,815 See More Collapse

The Bluewater Association homeowner’s fee includes tennis courts, lake and beach access, snow removal and road maintenance.

This house is on the market for $5,750,000.

For details contact Sue Lieberman, The Riverside Realty Group, at 203-858-9411 or sue@theriversiderealtygroup.com.