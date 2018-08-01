Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close

Image 1 of 13 The weathered gray, custom contemporary house at 28 Treadwell Lane sits on a secluded corner lot of more than two acres. The weathered gray, custom contemporary house at 28 Treadwell Lane sits on a secluded corner lot of more than two acres.

Image 2 of 13 This house has 3,657 square feet of living space and 10 rooms, and it is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1978. It features a long-lasting fiberglass shingle roof. This house has 3,657 square feet of living space and 10 rooms, and it is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1978. It features a long-lasting fiberglass shingle roof.

Image 3 of 13 In the sizable living room there is a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, exposed beams, and sliding doors to the large wrap-around deck. In the sizable living room there is a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, exposed beams, and sliding doors to the large wrap-around deck.

Image 4 of 13 The dining room offers a chance for formal dining or just open the sliders and eat al fresco on the deck. The dining room offers a chance for formal dining or just open the sliders and eat al fresco on the deck.

Image 5 of 13 The eat-in kitchen has a ceramic tile floor, two counter areas Ð one of which is butlerÕs block, a built-in desk area, and access to the deck. The eat-in kitchen has a ceramic tile floor, two counter areas Ð one of which is butlerÕs block, a built-in desk area, and access to the deck.

Image 6 of 13 There are two sets of sliding doors to the deck in the kitchenÕs breakfast nook. There are two sets of sliding doors to the deck in the kitchenÕs breakfast nook.

Image 7 of 13 The heated greenhouse room has a brick floor and provides views of the property dotted with mature trees and rock outcroppings. The heated greenhouse room has a brick floor and provides views of the property dotted with mature trees and rock outcroppings.

Image 8 of 13 The family room has a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, access to the wet bar room and greenhouse, and a floating staircase to the second floor. The family room has a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, access to the wet bar room and greenhouse, and a floating staircase to the second floor.

Image 9 of 13 The large master bedroom suite has a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, wall-to-wall carpeting, and sliding doors topped by a transom to a private balcony. The large master bedroom suite has a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, wall-to-wall carpeting, and sliding doors topped by a transom to a private balcony.

Image 10 of 13 At the top of the stairs on the second floor there is a large loft landing with a reading or lounging nook. At the top of the stairs on the second floor there is a large loft landing with a reading or lounging nook.

Image 11 of 13 The wrap-around deck is so large that it can be accessed from three different rooms Ð the living room, dining room and kitchen. The wrap-around deck is so large that it can be accessed from three different rooms Ð the living room, dining room and kitchen.

Image 12 of 13 The number of trees and the location of this house afford this property much privacy. The number of trees and the location of this house afford this property much privacy.