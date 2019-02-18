On the Market / Antique home with a local art connection

The white clapboard antique colonial house was built circa 1800 and was once the home of long-time The New Yorker artist Alice Harvey.

WESTPORT — Four years ago, the Westport Historical Society celebrated the art of 17 artists, illustrators and cartoonists from in and around town whose work graced the covers and pages of The New Yorker magazine.

Collectively, from 1925 to 1989, those artists were responsible for 767 New Yorker covers, dozens of which were inspired by landmarks and scenes in the Westport landscape.

Among those artists was Alice Harvey (1894-1983), who enjoyed a long association with The New Yorker and whose work also appeared in Saturday Evening Post, Harper’s Bazaar, Life, McCall’s, Scribner’s, Woman’s Home Companion, and many other magazines.

Harvey produced her art in a studio in her home at 9 Canal Street. During a recent open house event there, a published article on display called Harvey “a central figure in the distinguished group of artists who early made The New Yorker unique.”

The white clapboard, antique colonial house was built circa 1800 and sits on a 0.45-acre level and partially fenced property in a historic district. It is also in a convenient in-town location. The 3,308-square-foot house is within walking distance of downtown shops, restaurants, the public library, and Levitt Pavilion.

This house is positioned behind a white picket fence with a gate, which opens to the red brick path that leads to the front door. To the right of that door is a plaque from the Westport Historical Society identifying this residence as the Ann R. Hill House.

There are original wide-board floors in the formal rooms and exposed hand-hewn beams in several rooms. Despite its vintage, this house has many features desired by today’s families including tall ceilings, and wide entryways that provide an easy flow from one room to the next inside. Outside, there is a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, red brick patio, and attractive landscaping. This classic colonial also has many upgrades including mechanical systems, and a well-designed gourmet eat-in kitchen.

The spacious formal living and dining rooms have paneling on the lower walls and both have fireplaces. The dining room also has a period-inspired wallpaper on the upper walls. Off the living room there is a vestibule that leads into the dining room that features a built-in bench.

From the living room, there is also an entryway into a good-sized library in which there is a wall of built-in bookshelves, a corner cabinet, and two sets of French doors to the covered porch and backyard. No one seems to know for sure, but this library may have served as Harvey’s art studio.

Two sets of French doors with multiple glass panes separate the dining room from the family room. In the family room there is a floor-to-ceiling stone gas-fueled fireplace and a built-in corner cabinet for storage of board games or DVDs, if anyone still has such technology. Another wall of built-in shelving is ideal for books and displays of artwork and family photographs.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Antique Colonial ADDRESS: 9 Canal Street PRICE: $1,185,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: historic house located in a historic district, 0.45-acre level and partially fenced property, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, red brick patio, covered porches, breezeway, garden area, professionally landscaped, underground sprinkler, original wide-planked wood floors; walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, the Westport Historical Society, and the Westport Town Hall; cable — available, tank-less hot water, storm windows, five fireplaces, central air conditioning, natural gas heat, attached two-car garage, attic, basement crawl space, four bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $703,200 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $11,856

The side covered porch has a hanging swing and a built-in trellis. The side door opens into the mudroom, which has a slate floor, built-in cabinetry and a window seat. This mudroom is off the spacious kitchen, which features a large center island/breakfast bar topped with marble and containing a farm sink.

The kitchen also features a wall of storage drawers and glass-front cabinetry, butcher block counters, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, and high end appliances including a Viking six-burner range. In the eat-in area there are built-in display shelves and French doors to another covered porch. This is the same porch that can also be accessed from the library.

Off the kitchen there is a flexible use room, currently an office, with a laundry closet and built-in bookshelf. Because there is a full bath just outside the door of this room it could be a guest bedroom.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms, two of which have a fireplace. In the master suite the fireplace has a marble surround, and the private bath features a claw-foot slipper soaking tub, a white ceramic tile floor in a honeycomb pattern, a pedestal sink, a large glass shower, and a water closet. This bedroom also features a vaulted and beamed ceiling and plenty of closet space.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Marcie Pajolek of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-856-7744 or mgowpaj@optonline.net.