On the Market: Antique colonial with a charming wishing well

This property of almost a half an acre includes the Nathaniel S. Kirk house, built in 1868, and a red detached two-car garage that resembles a mini barn.

WESTPORT — The fieldstone wishing well in front of the antique colonial house at 209 Wilton Road has probably “overheard” many wishes, and who knows how many coins may have been cast into its depths.

It might be wise for a prospective homebuyer to wish that this eight room house could be their next home.

This house and its level and gently sloping property of almost a half an acre sit in the Old Hill neighborhood in a convenient location that allows its residents easy access to downtown Westport in one direction, and the entrance to the Merritt Parkway and the Westport Weston Family YMCA in the other.

Although this house first came into existence in the late 19th century, little by little, it has been brought into the 21st century. The white house with black shutters was originally built as a saltbox. An addition was later constructed, which increased the square footage to the current 2,778 square feet of living space. The addition may have been built in 1935, according to a Westport historic survey form provided by the listing agent. That addition serves as the large family room and the office; both rooms have an exposed beam ceiling.

The document further states that the stone cellar walls define the original size and shape of the house, and it mentions a neighboring red house at one time “was a barn belonging to (the) owner of 209 Wilton Rd property.”

The original owner of the land was George Adams, who sold the property to Nathaniel S. Kirk in 1867. At that time, the property was “3-1/4 acres more or less.” A town document says “tax records indicate that Kirk bought land from George S. Adams and buil(t) (the) house in 1868. Eight years later, Kirk sold the property “together with buildings thereupon standing” to William L. Coley, “also known as William S. Coley.”

A book titled “The Iron Age, Volume 50,” published July 14, 1892, notes that years later Kirk “and his son, George W. Kirk, and Alfred Hawks have purchased M. B. W. Wheeler’s Hardware business at Westport, Conn.”

According to another town record provided by the agent, this property was divided in 1945 when then-owner Helene Guilder sold 0.45 of an acre to Marjorie J. Reardon, along with the house. In 1966, Reardon sold the house to Mary Carpenter Chadbourn, the wife of Westport artist Alfred “Chip” Chadbourn. The website for collections.westportps.org says Chadbourn “was primarily a landscape painter, whose work was nationally known for its intense use of color. He wrote two well-regarded books about painting, and his work is in numerous public collections, including the Art Institute of Chicago and Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts. He was an instructor at the Famous Artists School.”

The house is hidden from the road by fencing and gates that open to reveal the circular driveway, house, wishing well, and the red detached two-car garage which resembles a charming mini barn. One side of the fence has an arched hinged door cut into it; a short-cut to the next door neighbor’s yard.

Inside, there are wide planked hardwood floors and surprisingly high ceilings throughout the main floor. The living room has a fireplace and a wall of built-in shelving. One room — identified as the office but is really flexible in its use — could be a den or second family room. It has a vaulted beamed ceiling, cherry paneling, a fireplace, and a large dry bar with counter seating — a great feature when entertaining. The family room features a wood-burning stove, wood paneled walls, a wall of multipaned casement windows, and French doors to the private fenced-in backyard, where there is a slate patio, fire pit and playhouse.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Antique Colonial ADDRESS: 209 Wilton Road PRICE: $799,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.45-acre level and gently sloping property, gated and fully fenced property, slate patio, fire pit, professionally landscaped, dry bar; convenient to the Merritt Parkway, downtown Westport and the Westport Weston Family YMCA; wood stove, two fireplaces, pre-wired for cable, Thermopane windows, new aluminum siding, playhouse, circular driveway, detached two-car garage, central air conditioning, oil heat, walk-up attic, full basement, public water connection, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $516,600 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $8,710

In the dining room, there is a built-in china cabinet and cafe-style door into the eat-in kitchen, which has a built-in banquette in the breakfast nook.

On the second floor, there are three bedrooms including the master suite, and the third floor has the fourth bedroom, a sitting room and lots of closets and storage space.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Gabrielle DiBianco of Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-895-6724 or gabrielle.dibianco@gmail.com.