On the Market: Antique colonial neighbors the Minute Man statue

WESTPORT — The intersection of Compo Road South and Compo Beach Road in Westport cradles an important symbol of American democracy: the Minute Man statue that was unveiled on June 17, 1910.

Every day, the owners of the antique colonial house at 1 Compo Beach Road, can take in the view of that historic monument, which commemorates “the heroism of the Patriots who defended their country when the British invaded this State on April 25, 1777,” according to the wording on a plaque that rests at the feet of the statue. Twenty local men died in that Battle of Compo Hill defending their young nation.

More than two centuries later the residents of the Compo Beach neighborhood have that landmark as a constant reminder of the cost of freedom, and they are able to pay tribute to those whose fight gave them the life they are able to lead today. This waterfront community provides its residents a wealth of leisure and recreation, including athletic and entertaining venues and casually elegant living spaces.

This white house with black shutters was built in 1845, only 78 years after the local Minute Men fought with British troops returning to their ships after raiding Danbury.

The house, which sits on a 0.63-acre level property is only about a three-minute walk from Compo Beach, Ned Dimes Marina and Longshore Club Park, the latter of which has a number of amenities including an 18-hole golf course, flagship restaurant, tennis courts, swimming pool, marina and sailing school.

Gray’s Creek offers scenic beauty, just across the street from this house. These tidal waters spill into Long Island Sound about a block or two away. The house is oriented on the property to give it a western exposure, and therefore enjoys some spectacular sunsets. The water views and sunsets can be seen from the ground level covered porch and from the second floor covered balcony.

Inside, the house features 11 rooms and 3,969 square feet of living space.

“Its high ceilings and light-filled interiors appeal to classic vintage and newer home lovers alike,” according to the co-listing agents. In the formal living room there is wide-planked hardwood flooring and a red brick fireplace, its mantel punctuated by dentil molding. In the formal dining room there is the same flooring and a fireplace with a decorative wood mantel.

The eat-in kitchen features ample counter space, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, and a door to the veranda with a pergola. The spacious sun room features nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and doors to the wrap-around deck and a hot tub.

There are four bedrooms with wide-plank hardwood flooring on the second floor. There is also a den or family room with the home’s third fireplace. The third floor office has exposed posts and beams and a wall of built-in drawers. “It’s fantastic, and with its water views you’ll be happy to go to work,” the agents said.

Outside, the large back yard has room for an in-ground swimming pool.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Laurie Crouse and Valerie Martins of Coldwell Banker Riverside; Crouse at 203-984-8154 or lauriebcrouse@gmail.com, and Martins at 203-450-6023 or valmartins.ct@gmail.com.