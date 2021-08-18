On the Market: Antique barn turned into riverfront estate in Westport

WESTPORT — A 19th-century chestnut barn was the inspiration for Seagram’s Creek, a sprawling Aspetuck River estate at 279 North Avenue, said listing agent Michelle Genovesi of William Raveis Real Estate.

Award-winning architect Michael Greenberg moved the barn from the Nichols Farm in neighboring Weston to the new, 13-acre property.

Once the home of Seagram CEO Edgar Bronfman Sr., the six-bedroom home was renovated in 2017, with top designer Meg Sharpe bringing a modern aesthetic to the original vision.

“This peaceful retreat is so unique to Westport or Fairfield County for that matter,” Genovesi said. “Where else can you find a private 13-acre riverfront country compound with pool/pool house and tennis court an hour from NYC?”

Formed from the antique barn, the home’s center room encompasses the living and dining spaces with a soaring 20-foot ceiling and a commanding fireplace, one of six fashioned of native stone. Reclaimed chestnut and oak grace the living spaces.

The family room includes a covered porch, which, with the bright, open kitchen, echoes the original estate’s design. White cabinetry surrounds state-of-the-art appliances and an open fireplace.

Another stone fireplace warms the library, offering coffered ceilings and built-ins. The first-floor primary suite includes a wood-burning fireplace and a private porch and bath with pedestal tub.

The second floor includes four bedroom suites and a junior master suite, which is accessed by a private staircase, allowing for in-law or guest accommodations. The upper hallway features dramatic blackened steel and cable railings on the staircase, a modern touch.

The lower level features a billiard room, gym and wine cellar for up to 5,000 bottles. Separate from the main home, a 1,000-square-foot studio has potential as a home office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Modern farmhouse ADDRESS:279 North Avenue, Westport PRICE: $7,995,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 18 FEATURES: Built in 2000, this home features seven fireplaces, direct river waterfront, a balcony, exposed beams, barn, in-ground gunite pool and spa and cabana, tennis court, gourmet kitchen, terrace, three-car garage, audio, security, central vacuum and underground sprinkler systems. SCHOOLS: Coleytown, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $4,544,600 MILL RATE: 18.07 TAXES: $82,121

An oversized pool and spa and tennis court grace the grounds, as do honed marble terraces, established fruit trees and perennial and vegetable gardens. A timber-frame pool house is home to changing rooms and showers for summer party guests.

Trails lead to the 750 feet of riverfront, with shallow areas for wading. A bench carved from a single piece of Colorado river boulder stone sits at the water’s edge.

This house is on the market for nearly $8 million.

For details contact Michelle Genovesi of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-4663 or michelle@mghomes.com.