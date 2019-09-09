On the Market: Antique Colonial in Westport straddles past and present

WESTPORT — Plenty of Hallmark Channel original movies and films for the big screen have women looking for the perfect partner, aka “Mr. Right.”

Homebuyers are also looking for the perfect fit, hoping to find a long-term relationship within four walls that they know will make them very happy. Those with a penchant for historic preservation and an appreciation of the unique can find their Mr. Wright on Wright Street in Westport’s Old Hill neighborhood.

The white antique colonial house with black shutters at 25 Wright Street straddles past and present as it sits in the Kings Highway North Historic District. The Charles Wright House offers “the best of all possible worlds,” according to its homeowner, Margaret Peters. The updated 19th century house is within convenient walking distance to a wealth of Westport amenities. According to town records and a Westport Historical Society plaque at the front entrance this house was built circa 1845, yet it features both period and contemporary flourishes throughout.

It has an unexpected circular floor plan, which is unusual for a house of this vintage. It has central air conditioning. There are two fireplaces, one with a crane swivel arm and Peters can imagine its early residents, Charles and Polly Wright, heating water for tea in a pot resting on that arm. Peters, though, has the use of a fully modernized kitchen complete with granite counters, a breakfast bar, glass-front cabinetry, pantry, an exposed beam that may date back to the Revolutionary War era, and stainless steel appliances. A door accesses the attached one-car garage, and another doors leads to the private patio, backyard, and gardens.

This house is immortalized in a mural on a wall of the Patagonia store downtown, which features the whole hill, a few houses on the hill and the apple orchards that no longer exist. In its place is Orchard Lane off Wright Street. The house was meticulous, and lovingly cared for through nearly two centuries. Its classic features, including pristine wide-plank wood flooring and original windows, have been as beautifully maintained as the rest of the house.

“The lure of an antique house is very compelling...the wavy windows, the wide floor boards, all the nooks and crannies...but I always think of the people that have lived here before me, especially in a house built in 1845. Some may have left to fight in the Civil War, joined a victory parade down Main Street, even watched the moon landing, and through it all this house has been a witness. Nice if it could share its stories,” Peters said.

This is a welcoming and warm house right from the new front portico or porch, which also provides access to the screened porch. Inside, Peters has adorned the walls in rich earth tones, which puts this house ahead of the coming trend away from monochromatic grays. The formal living room and the family room have a fireplace. The one in the family room features wood storage cubbies. This room also has a door to the screened porch. The first floor also features a dining room.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms and one room has a door to a balcony/deck above the garage. The third floor offers space for an office and ample storage.

Even with all the house has to offer, Peters said one of the best parts of living there has been its location. “I’m able to respect and live with all its history, and at the same time enjoy contemporary Westport...the wonderful library, shopping, fun restaurants and summer evenings at Levitt Pavilion, with my chair and a little cooler!...Nice...The car can stay in the driveway, it’s all in my neighborhood...it IS my neighborhood,” Peters said.

Although this house is not on a cul-de-sac, the fact that it is partially one-way means there is minimal traffic from the Post Road. This is a quiet street, the only traffic generally coming from the residents who live on Wright Street. It is a family-friendly neighborhood with about 20 children living on this street.

With eight rooms and 2,295 square feet of living space, Peters calls this house “small enough and large enough,” adding that the house is not cavernous but it has great dimensions and is large enough to host Thanksgiving for a large family. In other words, it’s just right, or Wright.

