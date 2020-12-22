On the Market: An upscale lifestyle in a water community

WESTPORT -- The colonial house at 2 Hidden Hill Road may not fit into a Christmas stocking – unless someone has cornered the market on nearly 10,000-square-foot stockings -- but it would fit very nicely into someone’s life, particularly someone who appreciates the finer things in life.

It also helps if they appreciate an upscale lifestyle in a water community.

“This fabulous beach home is a masterful blend of contemporary and timeless, casual and formal, sexy and glamorous; a luxurious home with the Compo Beach vibe,” according to the listing agent.

As the name of the street implies, this house is hiding, almost in plain sight behind white picket fencing and privacy hedges. It is set in a convenient, yet private location at the corner of Compo Road South in the Compo Beach section of Westport. From this house it is only a short walk to Long Island Sound, Compo Beach, and Ned Dimes Marina. Longshore Club Park, and all it has to offer, is also within walking distance. The park adds considerably to the amenities of this home by way of recreational and culinary features.

Then again, this house and its 0.83-acre level property provide so many sophisticated living and entertaining amenities that, as the agent says, friends and family will never want to leave; and luckily, there is room for everyone: a nursery, au pair quarters, teen suite, in-law suite, art studio, home-schooling center, and many more options. There is also ample space to create a comfortable work-from-home arrangement in the large study or in other spaces throughout the house.

“The interior strikes the perfect blend of sophisticated appointments, exquisite amenities, and impressively scaled rooms (17 of them in all) with several dedicated work-from-home options, privacy and plenty of stay-at-home, comfortable gathering spaces,” the agent said.

The house was built in 2014, creating 9,250 square feet of living space on four finished levels. The architectural design includes a thoughtful custom, open floor plan with an abundance of windows and doors to allow natural light to shine in. The design and siting of the house take full advantage of the property’s attractive setting. The “outdoor splendor” includes a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and bluestone patios.

Inside, there are four fireplaces – in the family room and library on the first floor, and one the second floor in the master bedroom suite and a sitting room on the same level. Off the dining room there is a butler’s pantry that doubles as a wet bar when entertaining. It has a patterned marble backsplash. In the gourmet kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, marble counters and backsplash, high-end appliances and a pot-filler above the range top. French doors in the family room open to the yard, pool and patios.

On the second floor, the master suite features a dressing room and luxurious bath. There are four more bedrooms on this level, all of them en suite. A sixth bedroom is found on the third floor. It, too, has its own full bath. There is also a bonus room, currently used as a game room but, clearly, flexible in its use.

The lower level has another game or recreation room, an exercise room, a home theater, a tasting room, and lots of storage.

With all this property has to offer, this is “an amazing value for the discerning home buyer,” the agent said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Karen K. Scott of Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-613-9200 or karen.scott@compass.com.