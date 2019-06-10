On the Market / An outdoor paradise near Devil’s Den

WESTON — A message incorporated into the home decor of a bedroom in the colonial house at 41 Godfrey Road West in Weston invites people to “live the life you’ve imagined,” which is possible in this home.

This is one heck of a home and property at the foot of Devil’s Den; a paradise of sorts for those who love indoor-outdoor living.

If they especially love the outdoors, the white clapboard colonial house with the aqua-colored front door sits on a level property of just over two acres within walking distance of Devil’s Den Nature Preserve. With 1,756 acres, Devil’s Den is the largest tract of protected land in Fairfield County.

According to the Weston Historical Society website, Devil’s Den features 20 miles of trails that are “ideal for low-impact outdoor activities such as hiking, bird watching, and cross-country skiing.”

Of course, the owners of this house can do some bird watching from the comfort of the two sizable decks of their own backyard. One deck features a gazebo. The property also features an illuminated sports court for basketball and other recreational activities. A short distance away there are other recreational, educational and fun amenities including the Lachat Town Farm, the Weston Racquet Club, and Weston Field Club.

Architecturally, this home is very interesting because of its features, angles, vaulted ceilings, and big windows, which allow for views of the attractive woodland surroundings and copious amounts of natural light. The nine-room house was built in 1955 and the current owners have made many improvements.

“Since owning the home, we’ve thoroughly modernized the palette, fixtures, and hardware throughout the house. ... We’ve also been meticulous homeowners, proactively addressing routine maintenance,” one of the owners wrote.

Among the improvements they made are the upgrading of the mudroom and laundry room off the kitchen, they installed new gutters and downspouts, they added a 17-kw stand-by natural gas-fueled generator with an automatic transfer switch, and updated the bathrooms. To the backyard they added a custom-built dog run and a custom-built storage shed with lighting. The fiberglass shingle and shakes roof is only 12 years old and has a freeze shield.

The house features 4,040 square feet of living space on three floors. On the partially finished walk-out basement, there is a home office with a separate entrance — great for a small home-based business. This lower level also has a family room, the second one of this house.

The main living level features another family room that is open to the kitchen. It has a cathedral ceiling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, ceiling fan, large windows, skylights, and wide sliding doors to one of the decks.

Features in the kitchen include a long center island/breakfast bar, a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, granite counters, stainless appliances, and an eat-in area with a long wall of tall windows. The formal dining room is between the kitchen and foyer.

On the second floor there are four large bedrooms. The master suite has two walk-in closets, a tall vaulted ceiling, skylights, a ceiling fan, and a private bath with a heated towel rack.

As an added bonus, the school bus stops in front of the property. Additionally, this house sits in a convenient location close to the center of Weston in one direction and only minutes from the Georgetown shopping district in the other.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Ryan Cornell and Dawn Kaam of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Cornell at 203-200-0203 or ryan@ryancornell.com and Kaam at 917-297-6430 or dkaam@williampitt.com. Visit Cornell’s website at www.ryancornell.com.