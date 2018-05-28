On the Market / An exceptional Connecticut classic in Weston





































Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 The colonial house with black shutters at 42 Michael’s Way is in a private setting close to Devil’s Den yet not far from town and schools. The colonial house with black shutters at 42 Michael’s Way is in a private setting close to Devil’s Den yet not far from town and schools. Image 2 of 10 This 15-room, 8,359-square-foot house is on a two-acre property in the Bye Brook subdivision. This 15-room, 8,359-square-foot house is on a two-acre property in the Bye Brook subdivision. Image 3 of 10 The formal living room features a stone fireplace and a coffered ceiling. The formal living room features a stone fireplace and a coffered ceiling. Image 4 of 10 In the formal dining room there is a walk-in bay window area and paneling on the lower walls. In the formal dining room there is a walk-in bay window area and paneling on the lower walls. Image 5 of 10 In the recently remodeled chef’s eat-in kitchen there is a stone fireplace, two center islands, quartzite counters and backsplash, a built-in desk area, and French doors to the yard. In the recently remodeled chef’s eat-in kitchen there is a stone fireplace, two center islands, quartzite counters and backsplash, a built-in desk area, and French doors to the yard. Image 6 of 10 Like the living room, the family room has a coffered ceiling and a hand-crafted stone fireplace. Like the living room, the family room has a coffered ceiling and a hand-crafted stone fireplace. Image 7 of 10 In the full partially finished basement there is a gym with a mirrored wall, a full bath, and a media room. In the full partially finished basement there is a gym with a mirrored wall, a full bath, and a media room. Image 8 of 10 Professional landscaping creates a private setting for the pool in the backyard. Professional landscaping creates a private setting for the pool in the backyard. Image 9 of 10 In the backyard there is an in-ground swimming pool, spa, granite patio, fire pit, and an outdoor television that stays outside year-round. In the backyard there is an in-ground swimming pool, spa, granite patio, fire pit, and an outdoor television that stays outside year-round. Image 10 of 10 On the third floor there is a bonus room that has flexible use as a play or game room or art studio. On the third floor there is a bonus room that has flexible use as a play or game room or art studio. On the Market / An exceptional Connecticut classic in Weston 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Let the summer season begin. The residents of the white clapboard colonial house with black shutters at 42 Michael’s Way will be ready for the coming months of indoor-outdoor living.

This private setting in the Bye Brook subdivision is nestled into two level and sloping acres surrounded by a thick stand of mature trees. Contained within it is a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, expansive granite patio, a fire pit, and beautiful landscaping including azaleas, tulips, lilacs, astilbes, flowering trees, and other perennials. There is also an outdoor television that does not require shelter from rain or snow. It can remain outside all year long, according to the listing agent.

This attractive and relaxing backyard is accessible via doors from several rooms in the 8,359-square-foot house, which was custom-built in 1998 by notable local architect Michael Greenberg. The 15-room house exhibits incredible attention to fine detail throughout.

It’s not likely, but if family members decide to engage in recreational activities away from their own resort-like property they can go hiking in nearby Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, which boasts 1,756 acres of protected land. According to the website for The Nature Conservancy Devil’s Den has 20 miles of trails for hiking and cross-country skiing. It is also a great place for bird watching.

Access to this property is by way of the driveway, lined in Belgium block, which splits into two areas; the circular portion is in front of the house while the spur travels to the attached three-car garage. The door of the covered front entrance has sidelights and it opens into the two-story foyer, where there is a marble powder room with flooring in a basket-weave pattern. The formal living room features a stone fireplace and a coffered ceiling. The same two features are found in the family room, although its stone fireplace is hand-crafted. In the formal dining room there is a walk-in bay window area and paneling on the lower walls.

Adjoining the living there is a bar area with a sink, counter area, wine refrigerator, and cabinetry. The living and dining rooms and the spacious chef’s eat-in kitchen were all recently remodeled.

Real Estate Listings

Features in the kitchen include a stone fireplace and French doors to the yard in the eat-in area. In the main part of the kitchen there are two center islands, quartzite counters and backsplash, a built-in desk area, and a tray ceiling with cove lighting above one of the islands. A pantry closet has pull-out drawers. High-end appliances include a commercial-size Wolf range with double ovens, six burners, and a large griddle.

A flexible use room with a wall of built-in bookshelves on the first floor also has French doors to the yard. The mudroom has built-in cabinetry, and access to the rear stairs and the garage.

On the second floor the sizable master bedroom suite features a stone fireplace with a subtle keystone. There are sliding doors above it to hide a flat-screen television, should the next owners wish to mount one in that location. This room also has a number of closets - including a walk-in closet with organizers, a dressing room, tall vaulted ceiling, and French doors to a private balcony/deck. The marble master bath has a jetted tub, shower with a decorative tile border and bench, water closet, and long counter area with two vanities separated by a built-in make-up area.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom Colonial ADDRESS: 42 Michael’s Way, Weston PRICE: $2,495,000 ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: two-acre level and sloping property, custom heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, outdoor television, expansive granite patio, fire pit, professionally landscaped with many specimen plantings, grill, underground sprinkler, gym, audio system, pre-wired for cable, wet bar, five fireplaces, skylights, balcony, rear stairs, proximity to Devil’s Den Nature Conservancy, only about 10 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, close to town and schools, private well, wood shingle roof, walk-up attic, three-car attached garage, full partially finished basement, natural gas heat, circular driveway, five bedrooms, seven full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $1,767,500 MILL RATE: 28.91 mills TAXES: $51,098

Four additional bedrooms are all en suite. Also on the second floor is an office with a built-in desk area and walnut built-in bookshelves and a homework station in the large landing at the top of the rear stairs. Above the garage is a spacious bonus room, which is currently used as a game room. On the third floor there is another bonus room that is currently used as an art studio. It also has another room with a window seat and full bath that could be an au pair suite.

In the full partially finished basement there is a gym with a mirrored wall, a full bath, and a media room.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Sheila Shupack of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-984-2494 or Sheila.shupack@Raveis.com.